Apple's unpopular HomePod may finally be appealing for the masses at $200
While a few of the biggest flaws highlighted in our in-depth review back in 2018 have gone unchanged, Apple did roll out a number of important software features in the last few months. Together with this hot new price cut, these almost make the HomePod feel like a solid alternative for Amazon's premium Echo Studio, which just so happens to normally cost two Benjamins.
After all, the audio quality and power of Apple's smart speaker are still pretty much unrivaled. Too bad Siri has nothing on Alexa or Google Assistant in terms of versatility or even... general knowledge about stuff. By the way, in case you're wondering, Apple continues to sell certified refurbished HomePod units for $259 apiece. That's just... dumb.
