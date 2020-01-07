iOS Android Apps Google

New features for Google Assistant announced at CES

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 07, 2020, 1:56 PM


Google Assistant has consistently beat out its rival virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Cortana in tests measuring how well each one understands tasks and questions asked of it. The digital helper is the hub of the Google ecosystem which is one of the reasons why fans of the latter prefer Android over iOS. Today at CES, Google announced new features aimed at the more than 500 million monthly Assistant users which will make it more helpful on the phone, in the car, or at home.

Google is making it easier to connect smart devices to Google Assistant through the use of a notification link that will appear on your phone or a suggestion button that shows up on the Google Home app. This saves you the time of having to type in all of the information related to your Google account. Later this year, Google will add a new feature called Scheduled Actions that will allow you to set a schedule for other compatible smart devices in the home. For example, you can tell the Assistant to start the coffee maker at 6 am so you can awaken to a steaming hot cup of java and get your caffeine fix when you need it the most. Google points out that 20 new devices have been added to the Google Home app to help you control "AC units, air purifiers, bathtubs, coffee makers, vacuums and more."

Did you ever sit back and wish that you were the genius who invented sticky notes? But they are quite a mess when you leave them up all around the house. Google is going to add a new feature that will create digital sticky notes for smart displays that support Google Assistant. All you need to do to leave a sticky note is say, "Hey Google, leave a note that says don't forget your dental appointment after school today." And if you have a smart speaker or smart display, another new feature will allow you to create a "speed dial" list that will make calls simply by saying "Hey Google, call Olaf."


Google also previewed today a new technology that allows Assistant to read long-form content on your phone. This would allow you to listen to news stories posted on websites just by saying "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page." Imagine being able to have PhoneArena read to you hands-free while you're driving in your car. The company says, "Unlike traditional screen readers, this experience is built on new voice datasets to create more expressive and more natural sounding voices, so it’s easier to listen for a longer period of time." The content can be translated into 42 different languages, and Google is working on a way for the website to highlight the portion of the text being read aloud by Google while automatically scrolling the page. This "Read It" feature will be available on Android phones running version 5.0 or higher by later this year.

Another feature for phones, smart displays, and smart speakers will allow people to engage in conversations even if they don't speak the same language. Called interpreter mode, this is available starting today to guests of Google partners Volara and SONIFI. Both are in the hospitality business and Google is looking to bring interpreter mode to hotels, stadiums, arenas, human-rights based organizations and more.

Lastly, Google wanted to discuss privacy. The company says that while in standby, before being awoken by the "Hey Google" or "Ok Google" wake words, Assistant doesn't eavesdrop on you and send to Google the conversations that you are having. You can always ask the Assistant, "How do you keep my information private?" and, "Hey Google, are you saving my audio data?" You can also ask Google to delete everything you said this week that it recorded. And if you said something after accidentally activating Google Assistant, by saying "Hey Google, that wasn’t for you," the Assistant will instantly contact short-term amnesia and forget what you just said. By default, once your request has been processed by Google's server (although the Pixel 4 series does this on-device), the information is discarded by Google. You can choose to participate in Google's human-based review of Assistant, but that will allow Google to keep information heard through the virtual digital helper.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless