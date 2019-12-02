Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories Apple Deals Black Friday

Apple HomePod gets a huge discount at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 02, 2019, 12:50 AM
Apple HomePod gets a huge discount at Best Buy
Apple's HomePod is on sale once again, so if you've been eyeing one but could afford to pay $300, now would be a good time to check it out. Best Buy offers a $100 discount on the smart speaker and to make the deal more appealing, it also throws in four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.

The smart speaker is available in either Space Gray or White, but if you still can't afford one, you can choose to buy an open-box product that costs just $170. However, we definitely recommend getting the brand-new Apple HomePod since it's just $30 more expensive than the open-box model.

If you've decided to go for it and buy the HomePod, you should know that it can only control HomeKit-enabled devices. Also, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch that runs iOS 11.2.5 or later to be able to use it with the HomePod.

Besides being able to control your smart home accessories, the HomePod can learn what you like based on the music you play. You'll be able to use Siri with Apple Music, though a subscription is required for the music streaming service. More info about the smart speaker is available in our Apple HomePod review, so make sure to check that out before spending any money on it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Apples-Cyber-MondayBlack-Friday-weekend-promo-runs-a-deal-on...-News
Expires in - 32minApple's Cyber Monday/Black Friday weekend promo runs a deal on... News+
-$450
Walmart-resurrects-its-iPhone-11-Pro-and-Note-10-deals-just-for-Cyber-Monday
Expires in - 1d 32minWalmart resurrects its iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10+ deals just for Cyber Monday
UK-Vodafone-jumps-ahead-of-rumours-offers-free-AirPods-with-your-iPhone-purchase
UK: Vodafone jumps ahead of rumours, offers free AirPods with your iPhone purchase
-$30
Amazons-Cyber-Monday-is-upon-us-with-a-fine-Samsung-Galaxy-Buds-discount
Amazon's Cyber Monday is upon us with a fine Samsung Galaxy Buds discount
Unlocked-Moto-G7-goes-down-to-a-little-over-100-in-grade-A-eBay-deal
Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal
-$400
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-unlocked-deal-microsoft-ebay
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ scores new all-time high discount with no strings attached

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.