Apple HomePod gets a huge discount at Best Buy
If you've decided to go for it and buy the HomePod, you should know that it can only control HomeKit-enabled devices. Also, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch that runs iOS 11.2.5 or later to be able to use it with the HomePod.
Besides being able to control your smart home accessories, the HomePod can learn what you like based on the music you play. You'll be able to use Siri with Apple Music, though a subscription is required for the music streaming service. More info about the smart speaker is available in our Apple HomePod review, so make sure to check that out before spending any money on it.
