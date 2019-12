Apple HomePod gets a huge discount at Best Buy

Apple's HomePod is on sale once again, so if you've been eyeing one but could afford to pay $300, now would be a good time to check it out. Best Buy offers a $100 discount on the smart speaker and to make the deal more appealing, it also throws in four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.The smart speaker is available in either Space Gray or White, but if you still can't afford one, you can choose to buy an open-box product that costs just $170. However, we definitely recommend getting the brand-new Apple HomePod since it's just $30 more expensive than the open-box model.If you've decided to go for it and buy the HomePod, you should know that it can only control HomeKit-enabled devices. Also, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch that runs iOS 11.2.5 or later to be able to use it with the HomePod.Besides being able to control your smart home accessories, the HomePod can learn what you like based on the music you play. You'll be able to use Siri with Apple Music, though a subscription is required for the music streaming service. More info about the smart speaker is available in our Apple HomePod review , so make sure to check that out before spending any money on it.