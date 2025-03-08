Craig Federighi and other Apple executives now concerned over AI PR disaster

Craig Federighi marketed Apple Intelligence in September of 2024. | Video credit — Apple

Apple Intelligence

was supposed to completely revolutionize how users interacted with their iPhone and other Apple devices. From retrieving data in seconds to helping a user plan out their entire day: it was supposed to be a true AI companion.In its place what users currently have are a few tools that just don’t work as good as their rivals. What’s worse is that there are reportedly talks within Apple to completely scrap their current attempt at AI and start from scratch. If that happens then I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if the aforementioned 2026 date gets pushed back even further.Not only will this mean that users won’t be getting what they paid for but it also means that by the time Apple has a leg in the race its rivals will have already crossed the finish line.