Craig Federighi and other Apple executives now concerned over AI PR disaster
Up Next:
Apple heavily marketed its suite of AI features for the launch of the iPhone 16. But these AI tools — cleverly branded as Apple Intelligence — were nowhere to be seen when the company’s latest flagships came out. Over the past few months Apple intelligence has been continually postponed and top executives at the company are now feeling the pressure.
Apple Intelligence tools that have come out, like notification summarization and image editing, are also quite poorly implemented. The company didn't want to be left behind in the AI race and pushed out a barely functioning product. Apple Intelligence and its shortcomings have been making the headlines ever since.
Apple Intelligence was supposed to completely revolutionize how users interacted with their iPhone and other Apple devices. From retrieving data in seconds to helping a user plan out their entire day: it was supposed to be a true AI companion.
In its place what users currently have are a few tools that just don’t work as good as their rivals. What’s worse is that there are reportedly talks within Apple to completely scrap their current attempt at AI and start from scratch. If that happens then I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if the aforementioned 2026 date gets pushed back even further.
Apple just announced that Siri AI is being delayed yet again in addition to other promised features. These tools won’t come out until at least 2026, well after the launch of the iPhone 17 series. In simpler terms: Apple will not deliver what it advertised for the iPhone 16.
Apple Intelligence tools that have come out, like notification summarization and image editing, are also quite poorly implemented. The company didn't want to be left behind in the AI race and pushed out a barely functioning product. Apple Intelligence and its shortcomings have been making the headlines ever since.
Understandably top executives at the company are not impressed. Craig Federighi — software chief at Apple — and others have voiced their concerns after the latest announcement of further delays. The entire ordeal has been a giant PR disaster amongst both consumers and the press. Even long-time Apple fans have been questioning the company’s approach to AI on social media and calling the iPhone 16 an incomplete product.
Craig Federighi marketed Apple Intelligence in September of 2024. | Video credit — Apple
Apple Intelligence was supposed to completely revolutionize how users interacted with their iPhone and other Apple devices. From retrieving data in seconds to helping a user plan out their entire day: it was supposed to be a true AI companion.
In its place what users currently have are a few tools that just don’t work as good as their rivals. What’s worse is that there are reportedly talks within Apple to completely scrap their current attempt at AI and start from scratch. If that happens then I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if the aforementioned 2026 date gets pushed back even further.
Not only will this mean that users won’t be getting what they paid for but it also means that by the time Apple has a leg in the race its rivals will have already crossed the finish line.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: