All of a sudden your older iPhone is worth less when you trade it in for a new one
If all goes well, in approximately nine weeks those with an Apple iPhone 11 series unit will come to the sudden realization that they no longer own one of the latest iPhone models. For many, life will go on as before; others will be getting messages from their brain every 30 minutes that says "Must-Upgrade-To-iPhone 12." And the closer it gets to the release date of the 2020 5G iPhones, the more urgent the message becomes to that latter group until that is all they can think about.
Now back to the lowered trade-in values:
|Model
|Trade-in value
|Change
|iPhone XS Max
|$450
|-$50
|iPhone XS
|$370
|-$50
|iPhone XR
|$270
|-$30
|iPhone X
|$280
|-$40
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$220
|-$30
|iPhone 8
|$170
|+/-0
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$130
|-$20
|iPhone 7
|$110
|-$10
|iPhone 6s Plus
|$100
|+/-0
|iPhone 6s
|$70
|-$10
|iPhone 6 Plus
|$45
| -$5
|iPhone 6/iPhone SE
|$30
|+/-0
You're bound to get more money for your iPhone if you sell it privately but that is going to take more time and effort. You still have some time right now to see if you can find a buyer on eBay or Craig's List but be smart about this. Don't risk getting infected by engaging in face-to-face negotiations; use FaceTime or Duo instead. Third-party sites like Gazelle will buy your older iPhone, but if the funds are going toward the purchase of a new 2020 iPhone, you might want to bypass this route. That's because you are paying a price for the ease of using a third-party firm. For example, an unlocked 64GB iPhone XS Max in good condition with no scratches will fetch $242 on Gazelle. Apple, even with the $50 cut, will still give you $450 toward the purchase of a new iOS device. Remember, these values are subject to change before the 2020 iPhone units go on sale.
