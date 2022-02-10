 Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new) - PhoneArena

Deals

Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new)
Focused on convincing its hardcore fans that the AirPods Max are worth their extravagant price, Apple hasn't been paying much attention to the once-trendy line of Beats-branded on-ear headphones over the last couple of years or so.

But while the 2019-released Solo Pro, for instance, are no longer considered some of the very best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, their appeal is relatively easy to improve with the right discount.

Beats Solo Pro

Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, Blue, New, Full Warranty

$155 off (52%)
$144 99
$299 95
Buy at Woot

Normally priced at an arguably excessive $299.95 a pair, these noise-cancelling bad boys can be had at the time of this writing for a measly $144.99... in brand-new condition. That's more than half off, mind you, and Woot will even throw in a full 1-year Apple manufacturer warranty, making the Beats Solo Pro units on sale here for a limited time just as reliable as those sold by the likes of Best Buy at the same three Benjamins as always.

Given the advanced age of these on-ear wireless cans, you probably won't be surprised to hear that we've seen great deals offered by various retailers, Amazon-owned Woot included, several times in the past.

But this is one of the lowest prices ever hit by new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Solo Pros with no compromises or downsides, the only small inconvenience being that bargain hunters have to settle for a Light Blue color and hurry.

In theory, the deal is set to last another week right now, but at a fraction of even the AirPods Max's own discounted price of $450, Beats Solo Pro buyers can get the same exact Apple H1 chip, superior battery life of up to 22 hours of uninterrupted listening time (or no less than 40 hours with active noise cancellation and transparency functionality switched off), Fast Fuel charging capabilities, native compatibility with both iPhones and Android handsets, as well as overall solid audio quality, especially for the sub-$200 segment. What more could you possibly ask for?

