Apple's AirPods Max get a big new discount for a limited time (brand-new with warranty)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's "technically" because the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer has somehow managed to run out of its discounted AirPods Max inventory in two of three available colors, which leaves Apple-loving bargain hunters with a single option at the time of this writing: green.





Amazon itself has a grand total of five models in stock right now at $99 off the AirPods Max's $549 list price , while Woot can save you an extra 15 bucks if you don't have a problem going green.





Unlike many of the e-tailer's most popular deals and steals from the recent (and not-so-recent) past, this one will hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





At $434.99 a pair, Apple's first own-brand over-ear wireless headphones are... still a tad overpriced, especially if you insist on comparing them with some of their top rivals from audio industry veterans like Sony or Bose.





But if you choose to ignore the competition because you simply love Apple stuff that much, you'll probably discover that these bad boys are not half bad either, delivering solid active noise cancellation, good battery life, decent comfort, flawless connectivity, stellar overall sound, and pretty much unrivaled Transparency Mode functionality.





In case you're wondering, $434.99 is a hair above the lowest price ever charged by Amazon for a brand-new AirPods Max pair, which definitely qualifies as a top-notch post-holiday deal in our book.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up