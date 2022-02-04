 Apple's AirPods Max get a big new discount for a limited time (brand-new with warranty) - PhoneArena

Deals

Apple's AirPods Max get a big new discount for a limited time (brand-new with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Max get a big new discount for a limited time (brand-new with warranty)
Death, taxes, and sweet Woot deals improving on the already cool discounts regularly offered by parent company Amazon for popular products like the AirPods Max. Those are a few of our modern-day certainties, and just in case you needed further confirmation on the latter front, let us tell you a little bit about the latest audiophile-friendly promotion technically set to last until February 17.

That's "technically" because the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer has somehow managed to run out of its discounted AirPods Max inventory in two of three available colors, which leaves Apple-loving bargain hunters with a single option at the time of this writing: green.

Amazon itself has a grand total of five models in stock right now at $99 off the AirPods Max's $549 list price, while Woot can save you an extra 15 bucks if you don't have a problem going green.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, New, Green, Full Warranty

$114 off (21%)
$434 99
$549
Buy at Woot

Unlike many of the e-tailer's most popular deals and steals from the recent (and not-so-recent) past, this one will hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

At $434.99 a pair, Apple's first own-brand over-ear wireless headphones are... still a tad overpriced, especially if you insist on comparing them with some of their top rivals from audio industry veterans like Sony or Bose.

But if you choose to ignore the competition because you simply love Apple stuff that much, you'll probably discover that these bad boys are not half bad either, delivering solid active noise cancellation, good battery life, decent comfort, flawless connectivity, stellar overall sound, and pretty much unrivaled Transparency Mode functionality.

In case you're wondering, $434.99 is a hair above the lowest price ever charged by Amazon for a brand-new AirPods Max pair, which definitely qualifies as a top-notch post-holiday deal in our book.

