Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at their lowest price ever for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 22, 2021, 12:42 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at their lowest price ever for a limited time
Despite being pretty much as old as Apple's "regular" second-gen AirPods and several months older than the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, we honestly have no idea if the Beats Powerbeats Pro will be getting a sequel anytime soon.

Whether or not that ends up to be the case, the sporty 2019-released true wireless earbuds are still a very worthy AirPods alternative to consider... at the right price.

Normally available for $249.99 in brand-new condition and a wide range of eye-catching colors, the Powerbeats Pro can be purchased today only starting at a measly $89.99... if you don't mind opting for refurbished units.

We're not talking about just any refurbs here, mind you, but rather Geek Squad certified products sold by Best Buy with the solemn promise of flawless functionality and "like-new" cosmetic condition.

In case you're wondering, this is a new all-time low price for certified refurbished Beats Powerbeats Pros, undercutting a whole bunch of previous special offers available at the same retailer.

Obviously, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special requirements to qualify for a massive $160 discount (over brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units), but you do have to settle for a love-it-or-hate-it Spring Yellow hue.

Other flavors are also on sale at the time of this writing, but they're nowhere near as cheap, fetching between $129.99 and $224.99 depending on the paint job of your choice.

At under a Benjamin, it's essentially impossible to find other true wireless earbuds capable of rivaling the Powerbeats Pro's nine hours of uninterrupted listening time on a single charge (which you can boost to "more than 24 hours" when taking the bundled charging case into consideration), not to mention that excellent workout-friendly design.

The overall audio quality, connectivity, Fast Fuel technology, and water-resistant build are also pretty sweet for this incredibly low price point, but don't forget you'll have to hurry if you want to claim Best Buy's latest (and greatest ever) deal on Apple's Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds receive a $50+ discount at Best Buy
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more
Popular stories
New iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
This is by far the best deal yet on Samsung's 2021 Galaxy Buds Pro
Popular stories
The iPad Pro 2020 models are up to $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless