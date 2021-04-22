Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at their lowest price ever for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Whether or not that ends up to be the case, the sporty 2019-released true wireless earbuds are still a very worthy AirPods alternative to consider... at the right price.





Normally available for $249.99 in brand-new condition and a wide range of eye-catching colors, the Powerbeats Pro can be purchased today only starting at a measly $89.99... if you don't mind opting for refurbished units.





We're not talking about just any refurbs here, mind you, but rather Geek Squad certified products sold by Best Buy with the solemn promise of flawless functionality and "like-new" cosmetic condition.









Obviously, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special requirements to qualify for a massive $160 discount (over brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units), but you do have to settle for a love-it-or-hate-it Spring Yellow hue.





Other flavors are also on sale at the time of this writing, but they're nowhere near as cheap, fetching between $129.99 and $224.99 depending on the paint job of your choice.





At under a Benjamin, it's essentially impossible to find other true wireless earbuds capable of rivaling the Powerbeats Pro 's nine hours of uninterrupted listening time on a single charge (which you can boost to "more than 24 hours" when taking the bundled charging case into consideration), not to mention that excellent workout-friendly design.





The overall audio quality, connectivity, Fast Fuel technology, and water-resistant build are also pretty sweet for this incredibly low price point, but don't forget you'll have to hurry if you want to claim Best Buy's latest (and greatest ever) deal on Apple 's Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro.