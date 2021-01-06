Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are again on sale at a crazy low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 06, 2021, 2:41 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the Beats Powerbeats Pro are not exactly as mass-oriented as the industry-leading AirPods lineup due to their love-it-or-hate-it design including secure-fit earhooks and a decidedly chunky charging case, it's certainly hard to argue with a $99.99 pair of essentially flawless-sounding true wireless earbuds.

Of course, these sporty Apple-made bad boys are typically much costlier than that, fetching an undeniably excessive $249.99 in brand-new condition at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. But the latter store has certified refurbished units in an eye-catching Lava Red paint job on sale at the heavily reduced aforementioned price for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Although the killer new deal doesn't technically have an expiration date listed at the moment, Best Buy ran a very similar sale for Moss-coated Powerbeats Pro refurbs just last week, and that promotion didn't last long. 

Interestingly, all the other color options are currently available at significantly higher prices, ranging from $129.99 for the Spring Yellow flavor all the way up to $169.99 as far as Glacier Blue and Cloud Pink hues are concerned.

Meanwhile, the cheapest brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units can be yours at $159.99 a pair at the time of this writing, so unless you have a problem with that snazzy Lava Red color, we see absolutely no logical reason to snub this huge $150 refurbished discount.

Keep in mind that Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro have a lot more going for them than just an extremely secure fit for those extended post-holiday workout sessions. We're also talking a sweat and water-resistant design, flawless Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, excellent Apple H1 performance, top-notch audio prowess, and perhaps most impressively, a stellar battery life of up to nine hours of continuous listening time on a single charge.

