Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are again on sale at a crazy low price
Interestingly, all the other color options are currently available at significantly higher prices, ranging from $129.99 for the Spring Yellow flavor all the way up to $169.99 as far as Glacier Blue and Cloud Pink hues are concerned.
Meanwhile, the cheapest brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units can be yours at $159.99 a pair at the time of this writing, so unless you have a problem with that snazzy Lava Red color, we see absolutely no logical reason to snub this huge $150 refurbished discount.
Keep in mind that Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro have a lot more going for them than just an extremely secure fit for those extended post-holiday workout sessions. We're also talking a sweat and water-resistant design, flawless Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, excellent Apple H1 performance, top-notch audio prowess, and perhaps most impressively, a stellar battery life of up to nine hours of continuous listening time on a single charge.