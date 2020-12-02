Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever after Cyber Monday

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 02, 2020, 3:59 PM
Just because both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have officially come and gone, that doesn't mean bargain hunters are done saving the big bucks on the top tech gifts of this long holiday season.

If you're still in the market for a pair of trendy true wireless earbuds, for instance, you can choose between two of the world's all-around greatest variants at very special prices at the time of this writing. While the industry-leading AirPods Pro are sold at a cool $60 discount by a highly trusted e-tailer owned by Amazon, the slightly less popular Powerbeats Pro can be had at up to a whopping $100 off their $250 MSRP directly from the e-commerce giant.

That's right, Amazon is selling these sporty Apple-made headphones for 40 percent less than usual, but only if you don't have a problem going for a flashy Lava Red paint job. In case you're wondering, this is a new all-time low price for the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which were slightly costlier during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 festivities.

Naturally, all the other hues are also marked down right now, with the Moss and Spring Yellow flavors fetching 90 bucks less than usual and the black, pink, blue, ivory, and navy models scoring decent $80 price cuts of their own.

That makes every single color option cheaper than the AirPods Pro, which is obviously easily explained by the fact the Powerbeats Pro come without the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of their "cousins." 

Then again, these Beats-branded bad boys are undoubtedly the better workout option, thanks to their adjustable ear hooks and sweat-resistant build. The battery life of the Powerbeats Pro is also pretty much unrivaled (unless you're considering Samsung-made earbuds as well), and the audio quality is about as top-notch as what the AirPods Pro are capable of too. In short, if you dig the somewhat nichey design, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger if you want to see the Powerbeats Pro under your Christmas tree.

