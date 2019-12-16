New annual Apple Arcade subscription option will save you a few bucks in the long run









We're talking uncharacteristically low rates for Apple products of $4.99 a month. Of course, there wasn't a lot of TV+ content available at launch, and the Netflix-dominated market is certainly crowded and competitive enough to justify Apple's pricing strategy. We can't exactly say the same about Apple Arcade, though, which completely crushes Google Play Pass in terms of cool new and exclusive titles that would cost a fortune if you were to buy them one by one.





But believe it or not, you can now actually pay even less than 5 bucks a month for an Arcade subscription... as long as you don't mind committing to the platform for an entire year when first signing up. Better still, the newly introduced yearly subscription option can be claimed by existing users as well, who are free to switch from paying for their access every 30 days to coughing up $49.99 all at once by visiting their profile in the iOS App Store, selecting "Subscriptions", and then "Apple Arcade."





You're looking at saving a cool 10 bucks or so for a year of ad-free gaming with no in-app purchases on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Macs compared to how much you'd spend overall with a monthly subscription. That's obviously not an earth-shattering discount, but for a service priced very aggressively from the get-go, it's pretty great.



