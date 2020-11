Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at killer prices in both new and refurbished condition

The latest killer deal comes from Woot, dropping the $249 MSRP of the world's most popular high-end true wireless earbuds to a measly $189.99 in brand-new condition. The AirPods Pro have never been cheaper than this, mind you, but the best AirPods Black Friday deals are obviously yet to come, and we already know Walmart plans to go all the way down to $169 starting November 25.





Of course, there's a good chance you won't be able to claim that presumably limited special offer if you're not fast (and lucky) enough, so it might be wise to settle for the $60 discount available right now at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer will hook you up with a standard 1-year Apple warranty if you decide to beat the holiday rush, although you can also opt for an even cheaper pair of AirPods Pro backed by a 90-day seller warranty.





We're talking "grade A" refurbished units priced at $174.99, but unfortunately, Woot doesn't provide any additional details on the condition of these particular earbuds . We're pretty sure grade A means that the deeply discounted AirPods Pro look essentially as good as new while working flawlessly to deliver your favorite tunes without letting your surroundings mess up your listening experience.





Apart from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these puppies have excellent overall audio quality going for them, as well as a battery life of more than 24 hours (when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration), impeccable iOS integration, and a sweat and water-resistant design.





Although Apple's AirPods Pro are undoubtedly at the top of many holiday shopping lists for tech enthusiasts, almost every single major US retailer has had these noise-cancelling bad boys on sale at a reduced price at some point in the last couple of months.