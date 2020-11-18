Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View

Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at killer prices in both new and refurbished condition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 18, 2020, 4:14 AM
Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at killer prices in both new and refurbished condition
Although Apple's AirPods Pro are undoubtedly at the top of many holiday shopping lists for tech enthusiasts, almost every single major US retailer has had these noise-cancelling bad boys on sale at a reduced price at some point in the last couple of months.

The latest killer deal comes from Woot, dropping the $249 MSRP of the world's most popular high-end true wireless earbuds to a measly $189.99 in brand-new condition. The AirPods Pro have never been cheaper than this, mind you, but the best AirPods Black Friday deals are obviously yet to come, and we already know Walmart plans to go all the way down to $169 starting November 25.

Of course, there's a good chance you won't be able to claim that presumably limited special offer if you're not fast (and lucky) enough, so it might be wise to settle for the $60 discount available right now at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer will hook you up with a standard 1-year Apple warranty if you decide to beat the holiday rush, although you can also opt for an even cheaper pair of AirPods Pro backed by a 90-day seller warranty.

We're talking "grade A" refurbished units priced at $174.99, but unfortunately, Woot doesn't provide any additional details on the condition of these particular earbuds. We're pretty sure grade A means that the deeply discounted AirPods Pro look essentially as good as new while working flawlessly to deliver your favorite tunes without letting your surroundings mess up your listening experience.

Apart from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these puppies have excellent overall audio quality going for them, as well as a battery life of more than 24 hours (when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration), impeccable iOS integration, and a sweat and water-resistant design.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best tablet deals to expect on Black Friday
Popular stories
Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at killer prices in both new and refurbished condition
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Google's excellent Pixel 4a mid-ranger can now be yours for free (no trade-in needed)
Popular stories
Expires in - 18h 35minEarly Black Friday deal takes the OnePlus 8T 5G down to an irresistible price at B&H
Popular stories
Amazon lets you pair your hot new iPad Pro or iPad Air with a Smart Keyboard at a hefty discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless