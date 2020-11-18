Woot has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at killer prices in both new and refurbished condition
Of course, there's a good chance you won't be able to claim that presumably limited special offer if you're not fast (and lucky) enough, so it might be wise to settle for the $60 discount available right now at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer will hook you up with a standard 1-year Apple warranty if you decide to beat the holiday rush, although you can also opt for an even cheaper pair of AirPods Pro backed by a 90-day seller warranty.
We're talking "grade A" refurbished units priced at $174.99, but unfortunately, Woot doesn't provide any additional details on the condition of these particular earbuds. We're pretty sure grade A means that the deeply discounted AirPods Pro look essentially as good as new while working flawlessly to deliver your favorite tunes without letting your surroundings mess up your listening experience.
Apart from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these puppies have excellent overall audio quality going for them, as well as a battery life of more than 24 hours (when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration), impeccable iOS integration, and a sweat and water-resistant design.