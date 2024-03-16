Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

You can still snatch Apple's sleek AirPods Max at a sweet discount on Amazon

Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can still snatch Apple's sleek AirPods Max at a sweet discount on Amazon
We recently told you about a charming Amazon deal that let you snatch Apple's lavish AirPods Max at a sweet 13% discount. Well, the reason we are mentioning this is because that lovely offer is still up for grabs! Oh, yeah! You have another chance to score sweet savings of $69 on a pair of brand-new AirPods Max!

So, if you didn't take advantage of this deal the first time, feel free to tap the deal button below and grab your new AirPods Max at a discounted price today! Just like last time, all color options are enjoying the same discount, so you'll score sweet savings regardless of the color you go for.

Apple AirPods Max: Save 13% on Amazon!

Grab the premium AirPods Max for $69 off their price through this sweet offer. The headphones have amazing sound and ANC, and are a real bargain right now! So, act fast and grab a pair at a discounted price today!
$69 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that $69 doesn't seem like a huge price cut, especially when Best Buy had them on sale for $100 off their price a month ago. However, that was a limited-time deal, and the AirPods Max don't usually enjoy such discounts. Furthermore, let's not forget that they are an Apple product, and those rarely receive big markdowns. So, although it doesn't classify as a bonkers price cut, a $69 discount is still a pretty good deal, given how cool the AirPods Max are.

Being released in 2020, they don't exactly fall into the brand-new category; however, they still look awesome and offer incredible sound with a lot of detail and a good amount of bass. Furthermore, they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, improving your listening experience by making the sound feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.

As proper high-end headphones, the AirPods Max also pack top-tier ANC that will allow you to enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises. Additionally, they have good battery life, boasting up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.

The AirPods Max may be old, but they still have a lot going for them and are among the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2024. Furthermore, they are currently an even bigger bargain while enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. So, act fast and snatch a pair for less while you can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time

Latest News

More Pixel, Android 15, and AI news is coming on May 14th with the Google I/O 2024 Keynote
More Pixel, Android 15, and AI news is coming on May 14th with the Google I/O 2024 Keynote
Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months
Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months
TikTok might be public enemy number one on Capitol Hill but other platforms are in the line of fire
TikTok might be public enemy number one on Capitol Hill but other platforms are in the line of fire
Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique
Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique
Apple settles lawsuit over misleading Tim Cook iPhone statement for $490 million
Apple settles lawsuit over misleading Tim Cook iPhone statement for $490 million
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless