Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon

If you are an Apple user in the market for a new pair of awesome-sounding headphones, then you'll be happy to learn that Apple's own high-end AirPods Max are sweetly discounted on Amazon.

At the moment, these bad boys are enjoying a lovely 13% price cut at the retailer, allowing you to score sweet savings of $69 on a pair of brand-new AirPods Max headphones if you take advantage of this deal today! Furthermore, all color options are currently enjoying the same markdown, letting you grab the AirPods Max of your dreams and save some cash in the process.

The AirPods Max are among those Apple products that sadly don't get huge price cuts very often. And when they do, they are usually around the $100 mark. Like the deal, we saw at Best Buy a few weeks ago when the headphones were discounted by $100 for a limited time. So, although we would love to see the AirPods Max available at their lowest price on Amazon at a $120 markdown, a $69 is still not a bad price cut considering how awesome these headphones really are.

For instance, they may have been released in 2020, but they still look stylish thanks to their clean design. Furthermore, they deliver a highly detailed sound with a good amount of bass and support Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, which enhances the listening experience by making the sound feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.

Additionally, as proper high-end headphones, the AirPods Max have top-tier ANC and can silence most of the outside noise, letting you enjoy your favorite songs in peace. Moreover, they also have good battery life, being able to last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch your new fancy AirPods Max headphones now!

