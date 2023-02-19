Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Get them while you can: Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at a special price in limited units

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get them while you can: Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at a special price in limited units
If you missed your super-limited chance to purchase Apple's first-ever (and so far only) own-branded over-ear wireless headphones at a nice discount on Valentine's Day, another such occasion has just arisen at the exact same retailer.

Best Buy is once again charging $449.99 for a pair of AirPods Max in brand-new condition, this time technically planning to keep the special offer going for a little more than 24 hours and giving you the opportunity to choose from multiple color options.

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Space Gray
$50 off (10%)
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods Max

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Green
$50 off (10%)
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Unfortunately, the silver, sky blue, and pink models are all completely out of stock already, and even the space gray and green flavors don't seem particularly easy to come by, either requiring you to go to a physical store and hope for the best or wait more than a week for home delivery.

At first glance, this may not look like a life-altering deal or anything, as Best Buy "regularly" sells the AirPods Max for just 50 bucks more than their reduced price right now. But that list price was actually set at $549.99 back when these bad boys made their commercial debut (namely, in late 2020), and Amazon continues to normally charge that... when the AirPods Max are available.

That's right, Amazon is struggling with low inventory and/or rampant demand as well, listing three versions of Apple's super-premium noise-cancelling cans as out of stock while currently selling a fourth for $479.99 and a fifth for the aforementioned 550 bucks.

Of course, there's no real danger of seeing the first-gen AirPods Max officially discontinued before a second edition is released, which may not happen for another year or two. But that doesn't make this deal any less appealing or rare, with a lower price than $450 being last registered a fairly long time ago at a retailer such as Best Buy.

If you're a hardcore Apple fan, you're likely to find these the absolute best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2023, even though objectively speaking, that's not really the case, especially as far as value for money is concerned. 

Don't get us wrong, the design is... already iconic and the list of features extensive and pretty impressive, but the AirPods Max would still hugely benefit from a slightly lower price in their head-to-head battles against the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose 700.

Latest News

Get them while you can: Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at a special price in limited units
Get them while you can: Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at a special price in limited units
Tomorrow, Biden will decide whether U.S. imports of the Apple Watch get banned
Tomorrow, Biden will decide whether U.S. imports of the Apple Watch get banned
Google warns iOS, Android users about an upcoming change to location data
Google warns iOS, Android users about an upcoming change to location data
The latest 5G standard is not supported by the Pixel 7 line
The latest 5G standard is not supported by the Pixel 7 line
Inside iOS 16.4: All the bug fixes and new features in the latest public beta
Inside iOS 16.4: All the bug fixes and new features in the latest public beta
Best President's Day 2023 phone deals, smartwatch offers, and more: big discounts now
Best President's Day 2023 phone deals, smartwatch offers, and more: big discounts now
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Chinese phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo are laced with spyware
Chinese phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo are laced with spyware
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless