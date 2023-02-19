Get them while you can: Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at a special price in limited units
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you missed your super-limited chance to purchase Apple's first-ever (and so far only) own-branded over-ear wireless headphones at a nice discount on Valentine's Day, another such occasion has just arisen at the exact same retailer.
Best Buy is once again charging $449.99 for a pair of AirPods Max in brand-new condition, this time technically planning to keep the special offer going for a little more than 24 hours and giving you the opportunity to choose from multiple color options.
Unfortunately, the silver, sky blue, and pink models are all completely out of stock already, and even the space gray and green flavors don't seem particularly easy to come by, either requiring you to go to a physical store and hope for the best or wait more than a week for home delivery.
At first glance, this may not look like a life-altering deal or anything, as Best Buy "regularly" sells the AirPods Max for just 50 bucks more than their reduced price right now. But that list price was actually set at $549.99 back when these bad boys made their commercial debut (namely, in late 2020), and Amazon continues to normally charge that... when the AirPods Max are available.
That's right, Amazon is struggling with low inventory and/or rampant demand as well, listing three versions of Apple's super-premium noise-cancelling cans as out of stock while currently selling a fourth for $479.99 and a fifth for the aforementioned 550 bucks.
Of course, there's no real danger of seeing the first-gen AirPods Max officially discontinued before a second edition is released, which may not happen for another year or two. But that doesn't make this deal any less appealing or rare, with a lower price than $450 being last registered a fairly long time ago at a retailer such as Best Buy.
If you're a hardcore Apple fan, you're likely to find these the absolute best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2023, even though objectively speaking, that's not really the case, especially as far as value for money is concerned.
Don't get us wrong, the design is... already iconic and the list of features extensive and pretty impressive, but the AirPods Max would still hugely benefit from a slightly lower price in their head-to-head battles against the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose 700.
