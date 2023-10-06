Hurry up and get Apple's third-gen AirPods at this unbeatable price before they go away
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Originally unveiled back in 2016, Apple's now industry-leading AirPods were refreshed in the spring of 2019 and fall of 2021, which means a fourth non-Pro edition might not be too far on the horizon. But if you want to buy some of the best wireless earbuds for yourself or a loved one to use this holiday season, it's probably a good idea not to wait another second and snap up the third-gen AirPods today at $119.99.
Before you get too excited, it's crucial to point out that we're talking about refurbished units here, but with a "grade A" rating, Woot's solemn promise of "like-new" functionality and "minimal" cosmetic damage "not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length", it's definitely hard to resist the temptation of saving 50 bucks compared to the regular price of brand-new, unused, unopened, and completely undamaged AirPods 3s.
Woot's Amazon parent, by the way, currently charges $20 under that $169 list price for a pair of untouched third-gen non-Pro AirPods with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which some of you might prefer over this limited 24-hour-only deal with a modest 90-day seller warranty.
The thing is you'll need to decide what buying option is right for you very quickly, as history suggests Woot's killer promotion will not even last the whole 24 hours promised due to massive customer demand. The AirPods 3, of course, are not quite as impressive as the slightly younger and considerably costlier AirPods Pro 2, lacking among others state-of-the-art active noise cancellation.
Compared to the recently refreshed Pro 2 version with a "modern" USB-C charging case, these puppies also lack that universal connectivity standard, making do with good old fashioned (and restrictive) Lightning technology. But the spatial audio capabilities with dynamic head tracking more than make up for those downsides, not to mention the absolutely flawless iPhone pairing, solid battery life, and decent IPX4 water resistance.
Can you do better at 120 bucks or less? If you're an Android smartphone user or Beats fan, most definitely, but if you can't wrap your head around owning a non-Apple-branded product, the answer is probably a resounding no.
