Samsung's amazing Galaxy Buds 2 are on 'clearance' at a bonkers price





Instead, you can currently get the "regular" Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for as little as 66 bucks... if you know where to look and if you're willing to make one significant compromise. These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by Woot at that amazing price in a single "Onyx" color option, mind you, but they're only backed by a 90-day warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Onyx Color, New, International Version, 90-Day Warranty $84 off (56%) $66 $149 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Color, New, International Version, 30-Day Warranty $87 off (58%) Buy at Amazon





Elsewhere, of course, the Galaxy Buds 2 come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at or near(er) to their $150 list price, so you'll have to decide if the extended coverage is more important to you than keeping your spending to a minimum.





Before making your final decision, you should also know that these are technically "international" products on "clearance" at Woot at $66 a pair, which is actually why the Amazon-owned e-tailer can't hook you up with a lengthier warranty than 90 days.





Amazon, by the way, lists the Buds 2 at an even lower price (by a few bucks) in an international version and an olive paint job at the time of this writing, but that seemingly irresistible deal comes from a third-party seller that can only offer a 30-day warranty with your purchase.





It's ultimately up to you which of these paths to a noise-cancelling bargain are you ready to take right now, although if you're thinking of opting for the Woot avenue, you might want to hurry. Technically, that deal has an expiration date set for three months down the line, but the "clearance" label strongly suggests inventory is limited.