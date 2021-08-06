Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Apple's non-Pro third-gen AirPods , for instance, are expected to integrate state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and see daylight alongside the iPhone 13 family next month, undoubtedly hurting the appeal of the 2019-released models with and without a wireless charging case bundled in.



The more expensive of those two variants is currently marked down by a hefty 35 percent on Amazon, which happens to match the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer while beating this particular e-commerce giant's The more expensive of those two variants is currently marked down by a hefty 35 percent on Amazon, which happens to match the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer while beating this particular e-commerce giant's Prime Day 2021 deal





You're looking at shaving no less than $69.02 off the $199 list price of a brand-new pair of AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case included, and obviously, you'll need to hurry if you don't want to see these very well-reviewed earbuds go up to $140 or $150.





That's how much Amazon has been charging on and off for the last few months, while Best Buy, for instance, can only reduce the aforementioned MSRP to $159.99 at the time of this writing.



Incredibly enough, Amazon's excellent new promotion matches the price currently charged by Best Buy for the second-gen Incredibly enough, Amazon's excellent new promotion matches the price currently charged by Best Buy for the second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case. As some of you already know, there are no other differences between the two models to take into consideration before deciding which one to purchase, with the cheaper version costing 40 bucks less than its usual price of $159 on Amazon right now.



Bargain hunters should probably hold off on buying both that entry-level configuration and the high-end Bargain hunters should probably hold off on buying both that entry-level configuration and the high-end AirPods Pro , the latter of which are available on Amazon at a pretty routine $52 discount brand-new and around 27 bucks less than that in "renewed" condition.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up