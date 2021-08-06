Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price

Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price0
Apple's non-Pro third-gen AirPods, for instance, are expected to integrate state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and see daylight alongside the iPhone 13 family next month, undoubtedly hurting the appeal of the 2019-released models with and without a wireless charging case bundled in.
The more expensive of those two variants is currently marked down by a hefty 35 percent on Amazon, which happens to match the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer while beating this particular e-commerce giant's Prime Day 2021 deal.
That's how much Amazon has been charging on and off for the last few months, while Best Buy, for instance, can only reduce the aforementioned MSRP to $159.99 at the time of this writing.
Incredibly enough, Amazon's excellent new promotion matches the price currently charged by Best Buy for the second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case. As some of you already know, there are no other differences between the two models to take into consideration before deciding which one to purchase, with the cheaper version costing 40 bucks less than its usual price of $159 on Amazon right now.
Bargain hunters should probably hold off on buying both that entry-level configuration and the high-end AirPods Pro, the latter of which are available on Amazon at a pretty routine $52 discount brand-new and around 27 bucks less than that in "renewed" condition.
Meanwhile, Apple's Beats-branded Studio Buds are still too fresh... and attractive to score any kind of discount, although if the AirPods 3 prove to be as affordable as some rumors suggested, that could change soon enough.