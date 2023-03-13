Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 drop to best prices for 2023 on Amazon

Apple Deals Amazon
AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 drop to best prices for 2023 on Amazon
If you are an Apple user that is in the market for a pair of excellent earbuds, in all likelihood, you have considered at least one of the Cupertino company’s AirPods models. They might be expensive, but the seamless interaction with the iPhone and other Apple devices brings unparalleled convenience.

Hence, If you are willing to pay the Apple premium, they truly make for a good investment. Luckily, a recent Amazon discount has slashed the prices of not one, but two Apple earbuds - the entry-level AirPods 2 and the high-end, new and shiny AirPods Pro 2. The former are 23% off, while the latter - 20%.

If you are not sure which are the best AirPods to buy in 2023, or which ones are the best fit for your particular needs, the choice between these two particular models is actually rather straightforward. One offers the bare minimum, at the lowest possible price point, while the other brings a plethora of impressive features, at a premium.

The base AirPods 2 are the cheapest earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. They offer good sound quality, a total battery life of more than 24 hours, with 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and double-tap controls. However, that is about it.

The AirPods Pro 2 on the other hand offer superior sound quality (courtesy of the H2 chip) and up to 6 hours of listening time on one charge, which goes up to 30 hours when you take into account the MagSafe Charging Case.

They also come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Adaptive Transparency and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. These three features together add up to create a truly immersive listening experience.

In short, the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 are two very different devices that will appeal to very distinct users. Luckily, regardless of which one you choose, you will be getting a very good price.

