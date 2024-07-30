Apple's second-gen AirPods are as affordable as they've ever been at Amazon and Best Buy
Do you want to buy some of the best wireless earbuds around before you or a loved one goes back to school this fall but can't afford to get Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 even at their huge new discount? Your logical next option would probably be the non-Pro AirPods 3, followed by the older and humbler AirPods 2.
But with both Amazon and Best Buy selling the latter non-noise-cancelling buds for a whopping 60 bucks less than usual, it's hard not to promote these puppies to the very top of your shopping list today, especially if you're having trouble affording their upgraded sequel as well.
Normally priced at $130, the 2019-released second-gen AirPods have obviously been marked down many times in recent years and especially recent months by these two major US retailers, as well as others like them. But while this very discount has been offered before, that's only happened once or twice of late, and to our knowledge, bargain hunters have never been allowed to save more than $60.
In short, you're looking at a possibly unbeatable although not completely unprecedented deal that's unlikely to last very long and that comes with no special requirements, conditions, restrictions, or strings attached at either Amazon or Best Buy.
As for the AirPods 2, their features and capabilities haven't exactly stood the test of time very stupendously, looking pretty modest compared to those of the Beats Studio Buds, for instance, which just so happen to be manufactured by Apple as well.
For many truly hardcore Apple fans, however, features are nowhere near as important as the status symbol of the AirPods portfolio. And yes, that includes an older version of the family's "regular" member with no active noise cancellation, spatial audio, or a very advanced chip under its hood.
Don't get us wrong, the AirPods 2 are still likely to provide more than satisfying sound and decent (at the very least) battery life... for their newly reduced price. So, yes, if you hurry, you're looking at an excellent overall value proposition here.
