Charge all the devices on the cheap with these massively discounted Anker accessories
That $30 price cut equates to a solid 30 percent markdown for an absolute beast of a charging station with two USB Type-C ports and two USB-As amounting to a grand total of 100W power. That basically means you can juice up two compatible smartphones and two laptops simultaneously without worrying about low charging speeds.
Luckily, Amazon also has an MFi-certified 6 ft Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable 2-pack on sale at a hefty 38 percent off its list price, while those looking for a "classic" and ultra-affordable Lightning cord can get a 3 ft Powerline III 2-pack for 27 percent less than usual.
Android users shouldn't feel left out, as a 10 ft Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cable 2-pack is marked down by 35 percent, not to mention the universal compatibility of a 5-port USB power brick with Quick Charge 3.0 support totaling 51.5 watts of power, which costs $8 less than usual, and a USB-C power strip with Power Delivery support sold at a 31 percent discount.
Last but not least, Amazon is selling a USB-C power strip with 6 AC outlets, one USB-C port, and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB ports at 30 percent off list, while an overall humbler and significantly larger Anker power strip with a grand total of 12 AC outlets and 3 standard USB ports costs $10.20 less than usual for a cool 30 percent discount of its own.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):