Charge all the devices on the cheap with these massively discounted Anker accessories

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 19, 2020, 9:03 AM
Anker is without a doubt one of the world's most prolific and popular manufacturers of mobile peripherals, with a large part of that popularity most likely owed to how often the company's smartphone and tablet accessories are sold at massive discounts on the biggest e-commerce platform out there.

Perhaps the greatest thing about these limited-time Amazon promotions is how they manage to stand out by including different yet always convenient products every single time. The latest one-day-only sale brings several multi-port chargers and various cables together at discounts ranging from a measly 7 bucks to as much as $30.

That $30 price cut equates to a solid 30 percent markdown for an absolute beast of a charging station with two USB Type-C ports and two USB-As amounting to a grand total of 100W power. That basically means you can juice up two compatible smartphones and two laptops simultaneously without worrying about low charging speeds. 

Normally available for a cool hundred bucks, the 4-port charger supports the USB-C Power Delivery standard, as well as USB-A PowerIQ technology while promising "universal" compatibility for "virtually all USB devices." Yes, that obviously includes both Android handsets and iPhones, although the blazing fast charging station does not come with a USB-C to Lightning cord or any sort of a charging cable included for that matter.

Luckily, Amazon also has an MFi-certified 6 ft Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable 2-pack on sale at a hefty 38 percent off its list price, while those looking for a "classic" and ultra-affordable Lightning cord can get a 3 ft Powerline III 2-pack for 27 percent less than usual. 

Android users shouldn't feel left out, as a 10 ft Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cable 2-pack is marked down by 35 percent, not to mention the universal compatibility of a 5-port USB power brick with Quick Charge 3.0 support totaling 51.5 watts of power, which costs $8 less than usual, and a USB-C power strip with Power Delivery support sold at a 31 percent discount.

Last but not least, Amazon is selling a USB-C power strip with 6 AC outlets, one USB-C port, and 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB ports at 30 percent off list, while an overall humbler and significantly larger Anker power strip with a grand total of 12 AC outlets and 3 standard USB ports costs $10.20 less than usual for a cool 30 percent discount of its own.

Charge all the devices on the cheap with these massively discounted Anker accessories
Feb 19, 2020
