Amazon has a dozen popular Anker charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 28, 2020, 5:47 AM
Amazon has a dozen popular Anker charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts
Anker, one of the most popular and reliable manufacturers of computer and mobile peripherals, has largely stayed away from the spotlight following several rounds of killer holiday deals back in November and early December, but now the Chinese company is returning to our radar with... yet another one of those extensive one-day-only Amazon sales.

You can buy a full dozen Anker charging accessories at massive discounts of anywhere between 22 and 38 percent off their regular prices if you hurry, and even if you were to get every single item on the marked-down list, you'd only spend a grand total of around 340 bucks. Of course, no one needs to purchase all 12 of these ultra-affordable accessories for iPhones and Android handsets, at least not at once.

One of the best products on sale today is undoubtedly a 7.5W wireless charger with an internal cooling fan that's capable of delivering juice to compatible iPhones at speeds of up to 7.5 watts (duh) while bumping that number up to 10W as far as certain Android devices are concerned. The aptly named Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand is currently available at $21 less than usual, which equates to a more than generous 38 percent shaven off the list price of the extremely well-reviewed wireless charger.

There's only one other cord-free Anker product discounted on Amazon today, which you can buy at 20 bucks or 33 percent off its normal price. The PowerWave 7.5 Car Charger is, well, designed to be used in your automobile with both Qi-certified iPhones and Android phones, supporting speeds of up to 7.5 and 10 watts respectively.

If you're looking for something faster and don't mind wires, you can either go for a 30W PowerIQ 3.0 power adapter at a 27 percent discount or a 60W 2-port USB Type-C brick marked down by a cool 33 percent. There's also a dirt-cheap 24W 4.8A 2-port ultra-compact car charger to consider at 27 percent off list, while the cable selection is pretty rich too, including a USB-C to USB-A 3-pack reduced by 5 bucks, a USB-C to Lightning 2-pack available for $10 less than usual, and a Powerline+ II Lightning 3-pack at a 25 percent discount.

Last but surely not least, Amazon also has a bunch of popular and always handy Anker power banks on sale for 24 hours only, ranging in capacity from 10,000 to 20,000mAh and in discount from 22 to 37 percent off. 

