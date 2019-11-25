Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Amazon kicks off insane Black Friday sale on dozens of popular Anker accessories

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 25, 2019, 2:00 AM
Anker doesn't really need a special occasion to sell its extensive family of mobile phone accessories at pretty much unrivaled prices on Amazon, but even by the company's standards, the latest sale is something special. That's because Black Friday is turning into a 7-day affair this year, lasting from November 25 to December 1, with essentially everything you need to maximize the convenience, portability, versatility, and entertainment skills of your iPhone or Android handset available at substantial discounts of up to 48 percent or so.

Some of the most interesting Anker products on sale already are without a doubt its PowerWave wireless chargers, which can be had in both pad and stand form factors with a top speed of 7.5 or 10 watts. Intriguingly, the cheapest model is capable of delivering juice to compatible Android phones at a rate of up to 10W with no cords, fetching 8 bucks less than usual after an instant discount and an extra savings available by applying a special coupon to your order.

Speaking of coupons, the "AKBFCTL6" code will activate an additional price cut on top of the one shown on the product page of Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable compatible with hot new and slightly older iPhones for fast charging capabilities. The rest of the deals come with absolutely no strings attached and no effort required from you, including big discounts on big and small power banks.

The tiniest of the bunch is a lipstick-sized PowerCore+ Mini model with a capacity of 3,350mAh that you can buy at up to a 30 percent markdown in no less than five different colors, while the PowerCore+ 26800 PD is large enough to fill up most smartphone tanks six or seven times without requiring a recharge itself. That beast is up for grabs for a whopping $62 less than usual, which makes all other portable charger deals pale in comparison. Still, if you're not too keen to carry around such a massive brick, you can score the PowerCore 10000 Redux, PowerCore II 1000, or PowerCore Lite 20000 at decent discounts as well. 

But Amazon also has a few Anker accessories on sale meant to entertain you rather than keep you energized at all times. We're talking about the sweat-proof Soundcore Spirit Pro wireless headphones, Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds, Soundbuds Curve wireless headphones, and Soundcore Motion Q portable Bluetooth speaker, all of which are typically pretty affordable, getting cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing.

Last but not least, the incredibly popular Alexa-enabled Anker Roav Viva USB car charger/voice navigator can be purchased for a substantial 17 bucks less than usual, equating to a 47 percent price reduction. 

