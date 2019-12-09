Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Amazon has all these popular Anker charging accessories on sale for lower than ever prices

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 09, 2019, 5:30 AM
Even though you certainly had plenty of time to pick up a huge number of popular Anker accessories for iPhones, Android handsets, tablets, and laptops at great prices during not one but two extensive Amazon sales events preceding and following this year's Thanksgiving Day, we won't blame you if you waited until now to purchase a blazing fast charger for your wall, car, or next long trip.

That's because another fresh batch of killer deals is available on the world's top e-commerce platform for 24 hours only, slashing the list prices of nine excellent Anker charging accessories by a whopping 42 percent. And yes, we've checked, every single one of these heavily discounted items is cheaper today than anytime in the last couple of months, Black Friday and Cyber Monday included.

Arguably the most popular product on this hot new list of bargains offered by Amazon in partnership with Anker is the Powercore 10000, billed as one of the world's "smallest and lightest" 10,000mAh external batteries. The Android and iOS-compatible power bank tips the scales at a measly 180 grams while rocking a stellar 4.5-star customer review average based on close to 13,000 (!!!) ratings. Capable of providing two full charges for powerhouses like Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+, this teeny-tiny beast can be purchased at an $8.50 discount equating to 33 percent off its regular price.

Obviously, the significantly larger and faster Anker PowerCore+ 26800PD 45W portable charger bundled with a 60W PD USB-C wall charger is also significantly costlier, but if you hurry, this phenomenal combo can be yours at 36 percent off, or a full 50 bucks less than usual.

Speaking of speed champions, a 4-port Type-C charging station with a grand total of 100 watts in output power is on sale right now at a 30 percent (or $30) markdown, while a 39W dual USB car adapter fetches $11 less than usual, equating to a massive 42 percent price reduction.

If you want to ditch traditional cables at home or in the office, the PowerWave 10 Stand can be a pretty smart choice at a 30 percent discount in a two-pack or at 40 percent off when flying solo but also including two USB-A ports for increased flexibility. Finally, Amazon and Anker have two cool deals exclusively for iPhone users, selling a 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cord and a Lightning 3-pack in 3 sizes at $8 and $15 less than usual respectively.

