The Anker 535 portable power station is 40% off and a superb pick this Halloween

By
Halloween is just around the corner, and Amazon gives you the perfect thing to spook power outages with—a deeply discounted portable power station. Not just any solar generator, but the Anker 535, with 512Wh capacity and 500W continuous output. It now sells for 40% off its MSRP of almost $500.

Anker 535 PowerHouse: Save $200 at Amazon

This limited-time promo at Amazon lets you score $200 off the Anker 535 PowerHouse. That lands the 512Wh portable power station under the $300 and at its best price at the e-commerce giant. Get yours and enjoy your 40% of savings!
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker 535 PowerHouse + 100W Solar Panel: 41% OFF!

Alternatively, you can bundle the solar generator with a 100W solar panel without breaking the bank! That's right! There's also a sale available on this bundle, which will remain 41% off for a limited time on Amazon. Don't miss out on this chance to save $331.
$331 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

While we've seen this solar generator on sale at other times, now is only the second occasion we've witnessed this humongous $200 price cut. It lands the model at its best price on Amazon, too. So, if you're looking for an unconventional Halloween gift for family members (or yourself), this is one lovely option to consider.

The Anker 535, like many of the best portable power stations on the market, can be bundled with a solar panel. If you plan to use it primarily outdoors, you might want to check out Amazon's promo on the solar generator plus 100W solar panel. The bundle is available for about $470 instead of ~$800. That means you're saving $331 by pulling the trigger, which doesn't sound half bad.

Whichever option you go for, know you're getting plenty of value for money. The Anker generator features nine ports, delivering a versatile charging solution for appliances, equipment, and more. You've got four AC outlets with 500W output and a 750W surge, three USB-As, and a single USB-C for Android or iOS smartphone charging. Of course, there's also a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter outlet on deck, which can run coolers for camping and many other gadgets.

The unit can easily run anything from heated blankets to laptops and smartphones, though it won't power demanding household appliances, so keep that in mind. According to Anker, you should be able to juice your phone up to 40 times with the 535 portable power station.

Mind you, the mid-sized solar generator's versatility doesn't end with its nine outlets. You also have different recharging options. For instance, you can use the provided in-box adapter and USB-C port to bring it to 80% in just 2.4 hours, charge it via the mains, or rely on sunlight (and solar panels) to juice it to 80% within 2.5 hours under direct sunlight.

Do you think the Anker 535 PowerHouse brings enough to the table to deserve your $300? If so, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's limited-time sale before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

