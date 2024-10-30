The Anker 535 portable power station is 40% off and a superb pick this Halloween
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Halloween is just around the corner, and Amazon gives you the perfect thing to spook power outages with—a deeply discounted portable power station. Not just any solar generator, but the Anker 535, with 512Wh capacity and 500W continuous output. It now sells for 40% off its MSRP of almost $500.
While we've seen this solar generator on sale at other times, now is only the second occasion we've witnessed this humongous $200 price cut. It lands the model at its best price on Amazon, too. So, if you're looking for an unconventional Halloween gift for family members (or yourself), this is one lovely option to consider.
Whichever option you go for, know you're getting plenty of value for money. The Anker generator features nine ports, delivering a versatile charging solution for appliances, equipment, and more. You've got four AC outlets with 500W output and a 750W surge, three USB-As, and a single USB-C for Android or iOS smartphone charging. Of course, there's also a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter outlet on deck, which can run coolers for camping and many other gadgets.
Mind you, the mid-sized solar generator's versatility doesn't end with its nine outlets. You also have different recharging options. For instance, you can use the provided in-box adapter and USB-C port to bring it to 80% in just 2.4 hours, charge it via the mains, or rely on sunlight (and solar panels) to juice it to 80% within 2.5 hours under direct sunlight.
Do you think the Anker 535 PowerHouse brings enough to the table to deserve your $300? If so, hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's limited-time sale before it's too late.
The Anker 535, like many of the best portable power stations on the market, can be bundled with a solar panel. If you plan to use it primarily outdoors, you might want to check out Amazon's promo on the solar generator plus 100W solar panel. The bundle is available for about $470 instead of ~$800. That means you're saving $331 by pulling the trigger, which doesn't sound half bad.
The unit can easily run anything from heated blankets to laptops and smartphones, though it won't power demanding household appliances, so keep that in mind. According to Anker, you should be able to juice your phone up to 40 times with the 535 portable power station.
