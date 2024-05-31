Lightning Amazon deal makes the Anker 521 portable power station the perfect Father’s Day gift idea
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
With Father’s Day coming up, devoted wives and grown-up kids alike are eager to find the perfect gift for dad. Well, if your poppa loves fishing or camping, why not treat them to a nice, small-sized portable power station? The Anker 521 might prove ideal, especially when it’s back to its best price on Amazon. Yep – you can get this 256Wh powerhouse at 23% off its MSRP of about $220.
We’d like to point out that this deal will likely remain active for a very short time. Amazon has branded it as a lighting promo, meaning it might disappear before we know it. So, if you’re looking for a gift your father will actually use, consider this small-sized powerhouse.
As for the Anker station, it offers safe and reliable use for up to 10 years, thanks to its LiFePO4 battery pack. Rocking durable electronics under the hood, your station keeps devices protected while charging, ensuring overheating won’t be an issue at any time.
Another thing to note is that while the station delivers continuous 300W output via its AC ports, it also has a peak of 600W. Enabling the surge mode mode lets you run more demanding appliances for some time. Additionally, the powerhouse comes with a five-year worry-free warranty and recharges from 0-80% in just 1.5 hours.
And there you have it – the perfect Father’s Day gift idea for outdoorsy dads! Act fast and take advantage of this awesome deal before it goes poof!
We’d like to point out that this deal will likely remain active for a very short time. Amazon has branded it as a lighting promo, meaning it might disappear before we know it. So, if you’re looking for a gift your father will actually use, consider this small-sized powerhouse.
In case you’re wondering, the 521 doesn’t boast crazy-big output power nor have 10+ ports. But its 300W output and six outlets make it more than sufficient for weekend trips. Still, if you’re looking for something with higher capacity, consider the BLUETTI AC180. This one is currently available at 40% off its price tag on Amazon.
As for the Anker station, it offers safe and reliable use for up to 10 years, thanks to its LiFePO4 battery pack. Rocking durable electronics under the hood, your station keeps devices protected while charging, ensuring overheating won’t be an issue at any time.
How about its ports? Good question! The 521 features two AC ports, two USB-A ports, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter port. With its 256Wh capacity, it should keep a mini-fridge running for about five hours or charge your phone over 20 times. Now, that sounds like a pretty good thing for a weekend getaway, doesn’t it?
Another thing to note is that while the station delivers continuous 300W output via its AC ports, it also has a peak of 600W. Enabling the surge mode mode lets you run more demanding appliances for some time. Additionally, the powerhouse comes with a five-year worry-free warranty and recharges from 0-80% in just 1.5 hours.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
31 May, 2024Lightning Amazon deal makes the Anker 521 portable power station the perfect Father’s Day gift idea
28 May, 2024This BLUETTI portable power station just dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon
23 May, 2024Amazon throws a crazy-good EcoFlow DELTA 2 deal; save $400 on one now
21 May, 2024Up your camping experience with the Jackery Explorer 500, now $150 off at Walmart
14 May, 2024The incredible BLUETTI EB3A gives you way more bang for buck at its best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: