Lightning Amazon deal makes the Anker 521 portable power station the perfect Father’s Day gift idea

The Anker 521 portable power station is 23% off!

For what will most likely be a very short period of time, Amazon gives you an amazing deal on the ultra-affordable Anker 521 portable power station. This small-sized powerhouse is ideal for weekend getaways with its 256Wh capacity and six ports, including two AC outlets (300W continuous output, 600W peak), a 60W USB-C PD output, two USB-A ports, and a Car Outlet. At its current price, this could be the ideal Father's Day gift for outdoorsy dads! Get one before the deal disappears (which might happen very soon).