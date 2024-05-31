Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Lightning Amazon deal makes the Anker 521 portable power station the perfect Father’s Day gift idea

By
0comments
Lighting deal at Amazon makes this Anker portable power station the perfect Father’s Day gift idea
With Father’s Day coming up, devoted wives and grown-up kids alike are eager to find the perfect gift for dad. Well, if your poppa loves fishing or camping, why not treat them to a nice, small-sized portable power station? The Anker 521 might prove ideal, especially when it’s back to its best price on Amazon. Yep – you can get this 256Wh powerhouse at 23% off its MSRP of about $220.

The Anker 521 portable power station is 23% off!

For what will most likely be a very short period of time, Amazon gives you an amazing deal on the ultra-affordable Anker 521 portable power station. This small-sized powerhouse is ideal for weekend getaways with its 256Wh capacity and six ports, including two AC outlets (300W continuous output, 600W peak), a 60W USB-C PD output, two USB-A ports, and a Car Outlet. At its current price, this could be the ideal Father's Day gift for outdoorsy dads! Get one before the deal disappears (which might happen very soon).
$50 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

We’d like to point out that this deal will likely remain active for a very short time. Amazon has branded it as a lighting promo, meaning it might disappear before we know it. So, if you’re looking for a gift your father will actually use, consider this small-sized powerhouse.

In case you’re wondering, the 521 doesn’t boast crazy-big output power nor have 10+ ports. But its 300W output and six outlets make it more than sufficient for weekend trips. Still, if you’re looking for something with higher capacity, consider the BLUETTI AC180. This one is currently available at 40% off its price tag on Amazon. 

As for the Anker station, it offers safe and reliable use for up to 10 years, thanks to its LiFePO4 battery pack. Rocking durable electronics under the hood, your station keeps devices protected while charging, ensuring overheating won’t be an issue at any time.

How about its ports? Good question! The 521 features two AC ports, two USB-A ports, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter port. With its 256Wh capacity, it should keep a mini-fridge running for about five hours or charge your phone over 20 times. Now, that sounds like a pretty good thing for a weekend getaway, doesn’t it? 

Another thing to note is that while the station delivers continuous 300W output via its AC ports, it also has a peak of 600W. Enabling the surge mode mode lets you run more demanding appliances for some time. Additionally, the powerhouse comes with a five-year worry-free warranty and recharges from 0-80% in just 1.5 hours.

And there you have it – the perfect Father’s Day gift idea for outdoorsy dads! Act fast and take advantage of this awesome deal before it goes poof!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

