This BLUETTI portable power station just dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon

Finding a backup power source is essential nowadays. You can opt for outdated, loud, fume-emitting generators or enter the modern era with a new portable power station. Those are reliable, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly. And while many options in the 1100W+ capacity tend to sell for over $900, the super-capable BLUETTI AC180 now arrives at a whopping 40% off its price tag on Amazon.

BLUETTI AC180: Save 40% on Amazon

The BLUETTI AC180 has dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon, making it a dream come true for campers! This 1152Wh station has 11 ports and features a LiFePO4 battery pack, ensuring over 3,500 charging cycles before capacity drops to 80%. With four AC outlets (1800W continuous output, 2700W surge), four USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a wireless charging pad, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter socket, it's good enough for almost all of your appliances and equipment. Get one through Amazon's limited-time deal and save big!
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

BLUETTI AC180 + PV350 solar panel: 37% off

Prefer to get your AC180 with a solar panel? No worries, the BLUETTI station plus a PV350 solar panel bundle is also on sale, offered at 37% off its price tag. The BLUETTI AC180 is a portable solar generator with a 1152Wh capacity. The station features 11 ports and supports 500W max solar input for 0-100% charging in just about three hours. Get one through Amazon's time-sensitive deal and kickstart the camping season in style!
$700 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


Mind you, this is a new record-low for the 1152Wh station. Previously, we’ve seen it at 37% off, but it’s never seen a more substantial discount, including on Black Friday. As if that’s not enough, Amazon lets you unlock an extra 5% off when you purchase two select BLUETTI items.

In case you’re planning on kickstarting that camping season, you might want to consider purchasing a solar panel alongside your AC180. Fortunately, Amazon won’t keep you hanging on whether or not you need such a bundle. It lets you get one at a much more affordable price, offering the station plus a PV350 solar panel (350W) at a record 37% discount. Both the AC180 and the bundle deals will only remain live for a short while.

Where reliability and the right asking price meet



With a weight of 35.27 lbs, the AC180 is largely on par with other options in its output range. As mentioned, it has an 1152Wh capacity, giving you safe 1800W output power through four AC outlets. A Power Lifting mode is also available, delivering 2700W output for power-hungry appliances.

For laptops, tablets, phones, etc., you get four standard USB-A ports and a single USB-C (100W max). Additionally, the station features a wireless charging pad on top and a regulated 12V Cigarette Lighter socket. In total, you have 11 outputs for various gadgets and appliances. Among other things, this station lets you:

  • Run a 1500W portable AC for 30 minutes.
  • Charge a laptop about 15 times/ a phone 62 times.
  • Power a 120W fridge for 7 hours.

Focusing on safety and reliability, BLUETTI integrated a LiFePO4 battery pack inside its rugged powerful station to ensure longevity. It gives you over 3,500 charging cycles. Plus, you have a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

Additionally, the AC180 supports fast charging and delivers 0-80% battery in just 45 min. The station can be juiced back to 100% in about three hours with 500W max solar input. You can also charge it via the Car outlet or use a combined method.

Ultimately, the BLUETTI AC180 is a fantastic portable power station you can use for home backup or during camping trips. Its high output power, versatility, and long cycle life make it a worthwhile investment. And you can now buy it at its best price ever via Amazon!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

