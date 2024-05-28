This BLUETTI portable power station just dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon

Prefer to get your AC180 with a solar panel? No worries, the BLUETTI station plus a PV350 solar panel bundle is also on sale, offered at 37% off its price tag. The BLUETTI AC180 is a portable solar generator with a 1152Wh capacity. The station features 11 ports and supports 500W max solar input for 0-100% charging in just about three hours. Get one through Amazon's time-sensitive deal and kickstart the camping season in style!

The BLUETTI AC180 has dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon, making it a dream come true for campers! This 1152Wh station has 11 ports and features a LiFePO4 battery pack, ensuring over 3,500 charging cycles before capacity drops to 80%. With four AC outlets (1800W continuous output, 2700W surge), four USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a wireless charging pad, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter socket, it's good enough for almost all of your appliances and equipment. Get one through Amazon's limited-time deal and save big!

Run a 1500W portable AC for 30 minutes.

Charge a laptop about 15 times/ a phone 62 times.

Power a 120W fridge for 7 hours.

Recommended Stories

Focusing on safety and reliability, BLUETTI integrated a LiFePO4 battery pack inside its rugged powerful station to ensure longevity. It gives you over 3,500 charging cycles. Plus, you have a five-year warranty for peace of mind.Additionally, the AC180 supports fast charging and delivers 0-80% battery in just 45 min. The station can be juiced back to 100% in about three hours with 500W max solar input. You can also charge it via the Car outlet or use a combined method.Ultimately, the BLUETTI AC180 is a fantastic portable power station you can use for home backup or during camping trips. Its high output power, versatility, and long cycle life make it a worthwhile investment. And you can now buy it at its best price ever via Amazon!