This BLUETTI portable power station just dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Finding a backup power source is essential nowadays. You can opt for outdated, loud, fume-emitting generators or enter the modern era with a new portable power station. Those are reliable, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly. And while many options in the 1100W+ capacity tend to sell for over $900, the super-capable BLUETTI AC180 now arrives at a whopping 40% off its price tag on Amazon.
Mind you, this is a new record-low for the 1152Wh station. Previously, we’ve seen it at 37% off, but it’s never seen a more substantial discount, including on Black Friday. As if that’s not enough, Amazon lets you unlock an extra 5% off when you purchase two select BLUETTI items.
In case you’re planning on kickstarting that camping season, you might want to consider purchasing a solar panel alongside your AC180. Fortunately, Amazon won’t keep you hanging on whether or not you need such a bundle. It lets you get one at a much more affordable price, offering the station plus a PV350 solar panel (350W) at a record 37% discount. Both the AC180 and the bundle deals will only remain live for a short while.
With a weight of 35.27 lbs, the AC180 is largely on par with other options in its output range. As mentioned, it has an 1152Wh capacity, giving you safe 1800W output power through four AC outlets. A Power Lifting mode is also available, delivering 2700W output for power-hungry appliances.
Focusing on safety and reliability, BLUETTI integrated a LiFePO4 battery pack inside its rugged powerful station to ensure longevity. It gives you over 3,500 charging cycles. Plus, you have a five-year warranty for peace of mind.
Additionally, the AC180 supports fast charging and delivers 0-80% battery in just 45 min. The station can be juiced back to 100% in about three hours with 500W max solar input. You can also charge it via the Car outlet or use a combined method.
Ultimately, the BLUETTI AC180 is a fantastic portable power station you can use for home backup or during camping trips. Its high output power, versatility, and long cycle life make it a worthwhile investment. And you can now buy it at its best price ever via Amazon!
Mind you, this is a new record-low for the 1152Wh station. Previously, we’ve seen it at 37% off, but it’s never seen a more substantial discount, including on Black Friday. As if that’s not enough, Amazon lets you unlock an extra 5% off when you purchase two select BLUETTI items.
In case you’re planning on kickstarting that camping season, you might want to consider purchasing a solar panel alongside your AC180. Fortunately, Amazon won’t keep you hanging on whether or not you need such a bundle. It lets you get one at a much more affordable price, offering the station plus a PV350 solar panel (350W) at a record 37% discount. Both the AC180 and the bundle deals will only remain live for a short while.
Where reliability and the right asking price meet
Image credit-BLUETTI
With a weight of 35.27 lbs, the AC180 is largely on par with other options in its output range. As mentioned, it has an 1152Wh capacity, giving you safe 1800W output power through four AC outlets. A Power Lifting mode is also available, delivering 2700W output for power-hungry appliances.
For laptops, tablets, phones, etc., you get four standard USB-A ports and a single USB-C (100W max). Additionally, the station features a wireless charging pad on top and a regulated 12V Cigarette Lighter socket. In total, you have 11 outputs for various gadgets and appliances. Among other things, this station lets you:
- Run a 1500W portable AC for 30 minutes.
- Charge a laptop about 15 times/ a phone 62 times.
- Power a 120W fridge for 7 hours.
Focusing on safety and reliability, BLUETTI integrated a LiFePO4 battery pack inside its rugged powerful station to ensure longevity. It gives you over 3,500 charging cycles. Plus, you have a five-year warranty for peace of mind.
Additionally, the AC180 supports fast charging and delivers 0-80% battery in just 45 min. The station can be juiced back to 100% in about three hours with 500W max solar input. You can also charge it via the Car outlet or use a combined method.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 May, 2024This BLUETTI portable power station just dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon
23 May, 2024Amazon throws a crazy-good EcoFlow DELTA 2 deal; save $400 on one now
21 May, 2024Up your camping experience with the Jackery Explorer 500, now $150 off at Walmart
14 May, 2024The incredible BLUETTI EB3A gives you way more bang for buck at its best price on Amazon
03 May, 2024The hot VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1000 is half off through this legendary Amazon deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: