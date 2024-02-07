Snag Anker's top-class 2-in-1 hybrid charger at tempting prices through this Amazon deal
Did you know that Anker’s top-notch hybrid GaNPrime power bank, the Anker 733, is again retailing at its lowest prices on Amazon? Well, now you do! So, if you’re looking for a solid 2-in-1 charger that ingeniously combines a power bank with a wall charger, you should absolutely get this one at 30% off while the mouth-watering discount is still available.
Compatible with various devices besides smartphones, the 65W GaNPrime hybrid wall charger features two USB-Cs and a USB-A port. When you power up just one device, the charger gives you max charging speeds of 65W via the USB-C or 22.5W via the USB-A. However, max charging speeds are distributed across the ports while charging more than one device at a time.
As a power bank, the Anker 733 has a 10,000mAh capacity, giving you much-needed power while commuting. Again, charging speeds will vary depending on how many devices you charge simultaneously.
The Anker 733 isn’t just super convenient to use, for it also sports a sleek design with a retractable prong. The power bank has a dedicated button that lets you know how much capacity you have left. And when your power bank runs out of juice, you can plug it into the wall and let it charge itself.
Overall, the 2-in-1 hybrid charger by Anker is decidedly worth checking out, in our opinion. It’s convenient to use and spares you the need to bring multiple chargers and power banks while traveling, and it’s much more affordable now.
Whether you need power on the go or want a charger that can power up more devices simultaneously, the Anker 733 easily rivals many of the best power banks and wall chargers on the market. And now that you can get it for way less than its MSRP of about $99.99, we’d say it’s definitely worth checking out.
You don’t have to worry about overheating when you plug in more than one device. The Anker 2-in-1 hybrid charger relies on ActiveShield 2.0 technology that intelligently monitors temperature while your devices are charging, keeping them safe.
Things that are NOT allowed: