The top-class Anker 737 Power Bank can now be yours at a tempting price on Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wouldn’t life be easier if you had one device that could be used as a two-way charging unit that works for up to three devices simultaneously? Of course it would be, and that’s why Anker created its 737 Power Bank. This puppy offers 3-in-1 charging and can now be yours at a discounted price, thanks to a cool $50 price cut at Walmart.
Whether you need to keep your devices running while traveling or would appreciate a more clutter-free environment in your home office, the Anker 737 may prove an indispensable helper. With its two-way charging capabilities, thanks to its cutting-edge Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology.
In practice, the 737 Power Bank should be able to charge an iPhone 14 almost five times or replenish the battery of a 2020 M1 MacBook Air completely and have some charge left. As mentioned, the item is also compatible with more than 1,000 devices.
Then again, arguably the most impressive feature of this portable 3-in-1 charging device is the Smart Display. It shows the output and input of power, as well as estimated times left until full recharge. But that’s not all – the Smart Display gives you other vital metrics, keeping you informed on the overall battery status of your device, which is quite neat, in our opinion.
The Anker device with 24,000mAh capacity is one of the best power banks on the market, and for a reason. It offers 3-in-1 charging via two USB-C ports and a USB-A port and can be used as a portable recharger or as a high-speed 140W charging unit compatible with over 1,000 devices. Neat, isn’t it?
Whether you need to keep your devices running while traveling or would appreciate a more clutter-free environment in your home office, the Anker 737 may prove an indispensable helper. With its two-way charging capabilities, thanks to its cutting-edge Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology.
So, for just under $110, you get a 24,000mAh power bank that can be used to charge your devices to 70% or deliver fast 140W charging speeds for compatible devices. But that’s not all! The power bank also intelligently temperatures while your devices are connected to prevent overheating.
In practice, the 737 Power Bank should be able to charge an iPhone 14 almost five times or replenish the battery of a 2020 M1 MacBook Air completely and have some charge left. As mentioned, the item is also compatible with more than 1,000 devices.
Then again, arguably the most impressive feature of this portable 3-in-1 charging device is the Smart Display. It shows the output and input of power, as well as estimated times left until full recharge. But that’s not all – the Smart Display gives you other vital metrics, keeping you informed on the overall battery status of your device, which is quite neat, in our opinion.
Things that are NOT allowed: