Smashingly good deal lands the Anker 737 Power Bank at its best price on Amazon for a little while
An extraordinarily good deal has landed one of the best power banks at its best price on Amazon. We’re talking about an all-rounder with an impressive 24,000mAh battery capacity and a 140W two-way fast charging technology – the Anker 737. This incredibly versatile power bank is now available at 40% off. Hurry up and get yours while you can because this deal will only remain live for a limited time on Amazon.
Featuring a total of three ports, the 737 power bank is suitable for a wide range of devices and not just smartphones. Anker integrated two USB-C ports, one of which supports input and output, plus one USB-A port that charges devices at 18W.
With the 24,000mAh power bank, you can charge an iPhone 13 4.9 times or juice up your Galaxy S22 four and a half times. Impressively enough, you can even charge a MacBook Air (2020) to 100%, and you’ll have some charge left for accessories, for example.
Then again, this power bank’s unique selling point isn’t its high battery capacity or the fact that it allows two-way charging. No, it’s the Smart Display. The screen integrated here doesn’t just show you the remaining charge. On the contrary, it provides various additional details many users appreciate.
For instance, the Smart Display gives you a complete breakdown of the output (or input via the USB-C1) from each of the three ports, including the estimated time remaining until full charge. And that’s not all – you even get some important battery health insights neatly displayed on the screen.
Right off the bat, we want to note that the Anker power bank isn’t retailing at an all-new record-low price. In fact, we’ve seen it at that price before. Still, saving $60 on such an excellent power bank with a two-way charging system seems like a pretty good deal to us. If you agree, act now and get yours before the deal goes poof.
The USB-C ports have a maximum output capacity of 140W. However, remember you’ll need a suitable cable to reach maximum power. Another thing to note is that when you use both USB-Cs simultaneously, the total 140W will be devices between the two ports according to their input needs.
Overall, the Anker 737 is one of the best versatile power banks you can possibly get. Ideal for users who travel a lot, the item currently retails at its best price on Amazon. Don’t miss out.
