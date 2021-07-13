MySafe Battery Pack unlocks limited version of rumored feature for 5G iPhone 12 series

MySafe Battery Pack unlocks limited version of rumored feature for 5G iPhone 12 series0
Earlier today we told you that Apple had officially launched the rumored MagSafe Battery Pack for $99 from the online Apple Store. According to MacRumors, it appears that with the release of this accessory, users can unlock limited reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 12 series. Originally rumored to be included in the iPhone 11 line, reverse wireless charging allows the battery in a smartphone to share its power with other devices that support charging including other phones, ear buds, and more.
As Apple notes on its support page for the new accessory, "If both your iPhone and MagSafe Battery Pack need to be charged, you can charge them at the same time. Attach your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone and then plug the MagSafe Battery Pack into a power adapter. Using a 20W or higher power adapter, the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your iPhone with up to 15W of charging power."