Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View

Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View
Accessories iOS Apple 5G

MySafe Battery Pack unlocks limited version of rumored feature for 5G iPhone 12 series

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
MySafe Battery Pack unlocks limited version of rumored feature for 5G iPhone 12 series
Earlier today we told you that Apple had officially launched the rumored MagSafe Battery Pack for $99 from the online Apple Store. According to MacRumors, it appears that with the release of this accessory, users can unlock limited reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 12 series. Originally rumored to be included in the iPhone 11 line, reverse wireless charging allows the battery in a smartphone to share its power with other devices that support charging including other phones, ear buds, and more.

However, there are a couple of caveats. Unlike other handsets that feature reverse wireless charging, which debuted with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and was launched as Wireless PowerShare on the Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple's implementation of it is a bit different since the host iPhone must be plugged in for reverse wireless charging to work. Furthermore, the only device that can be used with the iPhone 12 series' reverse wireless charging is the MagSafe Battery Pack.

As Apple notes on its support page for the new accessory, "If both your iPhone and MagSafe Battery Pack need to be charged, you can charge them at the same time. Attach your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone and then plug the MagSafe Battery Pack into a power adapter. Using a 20W or higher power adapter, the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your iPhone with up to 15W of charging power."

To reiterate, right now the iPhone 12 line can reverse wireless charge only the MagSafe Battery Pack and only when the host phone is plugged in using a Lightning cord. But this does suggest that eventually this charging method could be used to charge the AirPods or AirPods Pro. Right now though, this is the first step of a journey that still has some distance to go.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$829 Special Apple $830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$730 Special BestBuy $729 Special Apple $500 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$999 Special Apple $1000 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special T-Mobile $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

Fresh set of 4G LTE and 5G tests shows AT&T and T-Mobile coming after Verizon fast
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Fresh set of 4G LTE and 5G tests shows AT&T and T-Mobile coming after Verizon fast
Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022
by Alan Friedman,  2
Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022
Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees
by Alan Friedman,  8
Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees
Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video
by Anam Hamid,  7
Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video
Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line
by Alan Friedman,  7
Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line
Best budget 5G phones in 2021
by Daniel P.,  5
Best budget 5G phones in 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless