Realme is cloning Apple's MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Wallet

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
The introduction of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 created a new ecosystem of accessories and tried to make wireless charging a more mainstream feature. Now, Oppo-owned brand Realme is cloning it.

Meet MagDart, Realme's MagSafe clone


Realme is working on a MagSafe alternative for its Android smartphones that will be marketed under the MagDart name and include at least three products: two chargers and a wallet.

Leaked renders and info obtained by GizChina show that the smaller MagDart charger will resemble a slimmer version of Apple’s MagSafe puck and support 15W wireless charging on compatible smartphones.

The second MagDart charger (via GSMArena) is much larger and includes a USB-C port with some vents for cooling. A leaked video of the product suggests that it’ll support 50W fast charging and be able to charge the upcoming Realme Flash phone in under an hour.


If that wasn’t enough, Realme is also creating an alternative to the MagSafe Wallet that Apple introduced alongside the iPhone 12. The MagDart Wallet is made out of leather and can hold three credit or debit cards. It also includes an aluminum kickstand, so you’ll be able to prop up your phone on a surface.

Realme is expected to unveil MagDart and its first magnet-equipped smartphone — the Realme Flash — at an event tomorrow, August 3. If successful, MagDart could be expanded to even more Realme smartphones in the future.

Third-party accessory makers are likely to take advantage of the feature too. So far, Apple's implementation has led to the creation of several iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories including compatible car mounts, dedicated PopSockets, and even batteries like Apple’s own MagSafe Battery Pack.

