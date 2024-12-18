Android 16 promises to make your Instagram photos pop, even in the darkest settings
Google is already working on Android 16, and we have seen some exciting new features for the upcoming update. The latest one focuses on improving your photos during those late-night shoots.
With the new Night Mode Indicator API (application programming interface (API) is a software tool that enables two applications to communicate with each other), Android 16 will help apps automatically adjust settings when you're in low-light environments, making it easier to capture the perfect shot or record clear videos even when it's dark.
With Android 16, Google will roll out the Night Mode Indicator API as part of the Camera Extensions framework. This means apps will be able to tap into features specific to your device's camera, like Portrait Bokeh and Face Retouching, ensuring you get the best results no matter what phone you're using.
In other Android news, Android 16 could introduce a feature called "bundled notifications," which would group notifications with similar themes together. But the real win for Pixel users? Google has extended its OS and security update window for the Pixel 6, 7 series, and Pixel Fold to five years. So, if you're rocking a Pixel 6, you'll still be getting the Android 16 update, which is pretty sweet.
In a recent Google Developers blog post, the tech giant revealed that its new API will allow apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and others to automatically detect when you're in a low-light setting and activate the Night Mode Camera Extension. This means your photos taken in dim lighting will be automatically optimized by the camera in these apps, resulting in brighter, clearer images with less noise.
Instagram has already rolled out this feature on phones like the Pixel 6 and newer, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6, with more devices set to support it soon. When Instagram detects low-light conditions on these devices, it shows a moon icon to let you know Night Mode is available. Google has also provided examples, showing how the feature enhances image quality with better exposure and more detail.
According to Google, this is how big of a difference Night Mode makes. | Image credit – Google
And fingers crossed, more apps will jump on board with this feature. Especially for social media lovers, it could make it way easier to capture top-quality content in low light. It's a small touch that could make a big difference for anyone snapping photos in a dim environment.
