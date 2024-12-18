Android 16 promises to make your Instagram photos pop, even in the darkest settings

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google is already working on Android 16, and we have seen some exciting new features for the upcoming update. The latest one focuses on improving your photos during those late-night shoots.

With the new Night Mode Indicator API (application programming interface (API) is a software tool that enables two applications to communicate with each other), Android 16 will help apps automatically adjust settings when you're in low-light environments, making it easier to capture the perfect shot or record clear videos even when it's dark.

In a recent Google Developers blog post, the tech giant revealed that its new API will allow apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and others to automatically detect when you're in a low-light setting and activate the Night Mode Camera Extension. This means your photos taken in dim lighting will be automatically optimized by the camera in these apps, resulting in brighter, clearer images with less noise.

Instagram has already rolled out this feature on phones like the Pixel 6 and newer, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6, with more devices set to support it soon. When Instagram detects low-light conditions on these devices, it shows a moon icon to let you know Night Mode is available. Google has also provided examples, showing how the feature enhances image quality with better exposure and more detail.



With Android 16, Google will roll out the Night Mode Indicator API as part of the Camera Extensions framework. This means apps will be able to tap into features specific to your device's camera, like Portrait Bokeh and Face Retouching, ensuring you get the best results no matter what phone you're using.

And fingers crossed, more apps will jump on board with this feature. Especially for social media lovers, it could make it way easier to capture top-quality content in low light. It's a small touch that could make a big difference for anyone snapping photos in a dim environment.

In other Android news, Android 16 could introduce a feature called "bundled notifications," which would group notifications with similar themes together. But the real win for Pixel users? Google has extended its OS and security update window for the Pixel 6, 7 series, and Pixel Fold to five years. So, if you're rocking a Pixel 6, you'll still be getting the Android 16 update, which is pretty sweet.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

