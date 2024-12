Android 16 promises to make your Instagram photos pop, even in the darkest settings

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pixel 6

With Android 16, Google will roll out the Night Mode Indicator API as part of the Camera Extensions framework. This means apps will be able to tap into features specific to your device's camera, like Portrait Bokeh and Face Retouching, ensuring you get the best results no matter what phone you're using.And fingers crossed, more apps will jump on board with this feature. Especially for social media lovers, it could make it way easier to capture top-quality content in low light. It's a small touch that could make a big difference for anyone snapping photos in a dim environment.In other Android news, Android 16 could introduce a feature called "bundled notifications," which would group notifications with similar themes together. But the real win for Pixel users? Google has extended its OS and security update window for the, 7 series, and Pixel Fold to five years. So, if you're rocking a, you'll still be getting the Android 16 update, which is pretty sweet.