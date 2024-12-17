Compatible Pixels get latest QPR beta update starring some Android 16 DP features

Notification cooldown is a feature found on Android 16 DP that is available on Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2







With QPR2 Beta 2, Notification cooldown can be employed after you receive many notifications over a short period of time. When this happens, the Notification cooldown will lower the volume of the device and minimize alerts for up to two minutes. Calls, alarms, and priority conversations are not affected. While this feature is enabled, you can read the notifications that were silenced during the cooldown by pulling down from the top of the screen.









Notification cooldown is an Android 16 DP feature now found on Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2. After installing the update you can toggle it on by going to Settings > Notifications > Notification cooldown ,











Themed icons are no longer listed as a beta feature in the Wallpaper & style app in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2. Themed icons use the color of the user's chosen Wallpaper and the theme of the wallpaper to determine the tint color of the icons found on the user's Pixel phone.









Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2, users can boot using a 16KB page size. To date, Android was developed to run with a 4KB page size. Using the 16KB page size results in a performance boost of 5% to 10% although this requires the use of approximately 9% more memory. App launch times are reduced while the power draw is reduced by 4.56% on average. With the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL running QPR2 Beta 2, users can boot using a 16KB page size.





Camera hot starts were 4.48% faster on average while cold starts were 6.60% faster on average. System boot times were 1.5% faster which translates into .8 seconds. This feature requires users to wipe their phones and unlock the bootloader on their handsets which means most Pixel users will leave this alone.



