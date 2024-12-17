Android 16 may tame notifications the Gmail way
Google is working on a new feature for Android called "bundled notifications" that would understandably group together notifications with similar themes. These themes could include promotions, news, social networking, and recommendations. The feature is not live yet and it's possible to arrive either in the stable Android 15 QPR2 or with Android 16.
After activating, you get to choose which categories or themes to use. Right now, the themes are Promotions, News, Social, and Recommendations.
Basically, the feature will also let you silence a specific theme of notifications, and the setting will override an app's own notification settings. Likely, this feature will join the new notification cooldown feature that's also in the works for Android 16.
I know very well how overwhelming too many notifications can become, and I quite like the fact that Google is working to give you some calmness. I'm curious to see what other updates Android 16 is getting ready for us.
Sometimes, we just have way too many notifications to calmly stay on top of them. To help with the potential notification overwhelm, Google is working on a new feature that could bring some order to the chaos. The feature is possibly getting prepped for Android 16 and will bring bundled notifications similar to how Gmail organizes your emails.
Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority was able to dig into the second beta of Android 15 QPR 2 and activate the page that is related to this new setting.
As you may know, many email apps organize your inbox automatically. For Gmail, you get 5 different email categories automatically: primary, promotions (includes marketing and promotional emails), social (emails from social media websites), updates (confirmations, receipts, etc), and forums (emails from online groups and forums, also mailing lists).
Right now, Android notifications are grouped by app. But hidden in the settings, Android is getting ready for the Bundled notifications feature. It's currently disabled by default and is not functional (to see what its setting will look like, you need some code-wielding powers).
Image Credit - Android Authority
