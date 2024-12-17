Android 16 may tame notifications the Gmail way

Sometimes, we just have way too many notifications to calmly stay on top of them. To help with the potential notification overwhelm, Google is working on a new feature that could bring some order to the chaos. The feature is possibly getting prepped for Android 16 and will bring bundled notifications similar to how Gmail organizes your emails.







Android 15

Right now, Android notifications are grouped by app. But hidden in the settings, Android is getting ready for the Bundled notifications feature. It's currently disabled by default and is not functional (to see what its setting will look like, you need some code-wielding powers).







Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.