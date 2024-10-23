Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update rolls out to eligible Pixel devices
Google has rolled out the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update for Pixel devices. This update focuses on fixing several issues that were present in previous versions. Some of the key fixes include addressing problems with notifications, system stability, Bluetooth connectivity, and app icons. The update also improves LE Audio volume control, allowing for independent adjustment of each connected sink's volume.
One notable fix addresses an issue that caused some notifications to be displayed with content cut off. Additionally, the update resolves issues with system memory paging that sometimes led to device crashes and restarts. Bluetooth connectivity has also been improved, fixing an issue where volume buttons didn't work with certain Bluetooth devices.
This Beta 3 update also addresses a range of other issues. These include problems with app icons displaying incorrectly, slow performance and crashes when switching between user profiles, system UI crashes, blank screens on foldable devices when unfolding, unresponsive heads-up notifications, and system crashes while generating bug reports. You can check out the full changelog here.
Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update rolling out to a Pixel Fold | Image credit — PhoneArena
The stable version of Android 15 rolled out to Pixel devices earlier this month. The QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) betas, like this one, serve as a way for Google to test and refine features and fixes that will be included in future Pixel Feature Drops. These drops typically happen quarterly and deliver more significant changes compared to the monthly security updates.
The update is available for a wide range of Pixel devices, including the below:
Users who are already enrolled in the Android 15 Beta program will automatically receive the QPR1 Beta 3 update. If you want to try out the beta, you can sign up for the Android Beta program at g.co/androidbeta. Keep in mind that beta software can be unstable and may cause issues with your device. It's generally not recommended to use beta software on your daily driver. It may take up to 24 hours for the update to reach your device, but you can always check for updates manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.
