Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update rolls out to eligible Pixel devices

This Beta 3 update also addresses a range of other issues. These include problems with app icons displaying incorrectly, slow performance and crashes when switching between user profiles, system UI crashes, blank screens on foldable devices when unfolding, unresponsive heads-up notifications, and system crashes while generating bug reports. You can check out the full changelog here





Google has rolled out the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 update for Pixel devices. This update focuses on fixing several issues that were present in previous versions. Some of the key fixes include addressing problems with notifications, system stability, Bluetooth connectivity, and app icons. The update also improves LE Audio volume control, allowing for independent adjustment of each connected sink's volume.One notable fix addresses an issue that caused some notifications to be displayed with content cut off. Additionally, the update resolves issues with system memory paging that sometimes led to device crashes and restarts. Bluetooth connectivity has also been improved, fixing an issue where volume buttons didn't work with certain Bluetooth devices.