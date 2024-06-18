Android 15 Beta 3 has reached platform stability and is now rolling out to users

Android 15 logo credit — Google





Google has released the third beta version of its upcoming mobile operating system, Android 15 . This new beta version includes a number of new features and changes, as well as fixes for some issues found in previous versions.



The latest release, known as Beta 3 (build AP31.240517.022), is a significant step towards the official release of Android 15 later this year. This version has reached "Platform Stability," meaning its internal and external APIs and app-facing behaviors are finalized. Developers are encouraged to start their final compatibility testing to ensure their apps are ready for the official release.





Image credit — Google

According to Google's According to Google's release notes , this beta includes new features and changes such as integration with Credential Manager for autofill, single-tap sign-up and sign-in with biometric prompts, and the deprecation of WebSQL in Android WebView. It also includes a number of fixes for issues found in previous betas, such as problems with Bluetooth LE scans and connections, the Android Emulator, and the system sharesheet. Below are all the fixes that are being rolled out with this release:









Fixed an issue where disabling polling using the setDiscoveryTechnology method didn't disable polling. (Issue #341196917)

Fixed an issue that prevented the system sharesheet from loading in some cases. (Issue #340936670)

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when accessing screen saver options. (Issue #340917853)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen unlock icon to be displayed when notifications were on screen. (Issue #340923963)

Fixed an issue that prevented mobile network security settings from being changed. (Issue #335438231)

Fixed an issue with the Android Emulator that caused Simpleperf to crash when running a CPU profile.

Resolved an issue where Bluetooth LE scans could persist in the system after an app crash.

Fixed a bug in Bluetooth LE legacy advertising, where AdvertisingSet.setScanResponseData did not return ADVERTISE_FAILED_DATA_TOO_LARGE when scan response data exceeded the 31-byte limit.

Fixed a bug that caused LE connection failures on the GATT server by passing the address type from BluetoothGattServer.connect to native.





Android 15 Beta 3 comes in at 642 MB on the Pixel Fold | Image credit — PhoneArena




