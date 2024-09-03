Android 14 September non-feature drop update arrives for the Pixel 9 series and older pixels
Google has begun rolling out the September security patch for Android 14 to a range of Pixel devices, even though Android 15 isn't reportedly due until next month. The update addresses various security vulnerabilities and includes some Wi-Fi improvements for newer Pixel 9 models. Notably, the Pixel 5a has reached its end-of-life and will not receive this or future updates.
The update is available now as an over-the-air (OTA) update and through factory/OTA images. On a Pixel 9 Pro, for example, the update size is approximately 16.06 MB.
Keep in mind that the Pixel 5a, released in 2021, has reached the end of its support lifecycle. This means it will no longer receive any software updates, including security patches. Users are encouraged to consider upgrading to a newer Pixel device to ensure continued security and access to the latest features.
Google's prompt release of the September security patch, even ahead of the Android 15 launch, is an important one to ensure that Pixel devices remain secure. While the Pixel 5a's end-of-life might disappoint some users, it's a natural part of the device lifecycle. Overall, this update brings essential security enhancements and improvements to Pixel devices, ensuring a safer and smoother user experience.
The Android 14 September security patch, dated 2024-09-01 and 2024-09-05, resolves a total of 36 security issues, ranging from high to critical severity. Some of these vulnerabilities could potentially be exploited, highlighting the importance of this update.
Devices receiving the update include:
- Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
- Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a
- Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Android 14's September security patch installing on the Pixel 9 Pro
Though small, there are a couple of key fixes included in this update. These tackle critical bugs affecting security and connectivity, such as:
- Security: Removal of third-party APK to address a security vulnerability (affects all listed devices except Pixel 9 models)
- Wi-Fi: Improved wireless stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold only)
