Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Android 14 September non-feature drop update arrives for the Pixel 9 series and older pixels

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
Image of an Android phone propped up displaying the Android 14 logo
Google has begun rolling out the September security patch for Android 14 to a range of Pixel devices, even though Android 15 isn't reportedly due until next month. The update addresses various security vulnerabilities and includes some Wi-Fi improvements for newer Pixel 9 models. Notably, the Pixel 5a has reached its end-of-life and will not receive this or future updates.

The Android 14 September security patch, dated 2024-09-01 and 2024-09-05, resolves a total of 36 security issues, ranging from high to critical severity. Some of these vulnerabilities could potentially be exploited, highlighting the importance of this update.

Devices receiving the update include:


A screenshot of the system update screen on a Pixel device
Android 14's September security patch installing on the Pixel 9 Pro

Though small, there are a couple of key fixes included in this update. These tackle critical bugs affecting security and connectivity, such as:

  • Security: Removal of third-party APK to address a security vulnerability (affects all listed devices except Pixel 9 models)
  • Wi-Fi: Improved wireless stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold only)

The update is available now as an over-the-air (OTA) update and through factory/OTA images. On a Pixel 9 Pro, for example, the update size is approximately 16.06 MB.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 5a, released in 2021, has reached the end of its support lifecycle. This means it will no longer receive any software updates, including security patches. Users are encouraged to consider upgrading to a newer Pixel device to ensure continued security and access to the latest features.

Google's prompt release of the September security patch, even ahead of the Android 15 launch, is an important one to ensure that Pixel devices remain secure. While the Pixel 5a's end-of-life might disappoint some users, it's a natural part of the device lifecycle. Overall, this update brings essential security enhancements and improvements to Pixel devices, ensuring a safer and smoother user experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Bluesky user base soars to two million new members in just one week
Bluesky user base soars to two million new members in just one week
Google makes Android Earthquake Alerts available across all 50 U.S. states
Google makes Android Earthquake Alerts available across all 50 U.S. states
Samsung Galaxy M05 is one step closer to launch
Samsung Galaxy M05 is one step closer to launch
YouTube launches features for creators to control the look of their Shorts thumbnails
YouTube launches features for creators to control the look of their Shorts thumbnails
Instagram Stories adds comments with anti-troll measures
Instagram Stories adds comments with anti-troll measures
Leaked pitch deck proves that your phone is listening to what you say
Leaked pitch deck proves that your phone is listening to what you say
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless