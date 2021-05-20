Android 12 beta gets OnePlus devices stuck in a bootloop





However, consulting this page will reveal that other OEM's are making it available for their own select devices—including OnePlus . And although consumers were warned against downloading the new beta unless they were developers, as it's still unstable, many eager "fandroids" rushed to download it all the same.





After installing the Android 12 beta, many devices became stuck in an endless bootloop.





GSMArena , as soon as OnePlus went live with the beta on some of their phones, users began complaining that their devices were booting to a black screen, and when they tried to restart it, they became stuck in bootloop. As reports , as soon as OnePlus went live with the beta on some of their phones, users began complaining that their devices were booting to a black screen, and when they tried to restart it, they became stuck in bootloop.





Shortly after these reports started flowing in, OnePlus removed the ability update to protect other users—at least until the new OS became more stable.





The initial black screen users were seeing was thanks to Google's FRP, or Factory Reset Protection, designed to keep Android phones usable only in the hands of their owners. It could likely have been avoided if users had unlocked their bootloader before updating to the new firmware.

The "permanent" bootloop that followed, however, isn't actually permanent. It's just a "soft brick," a simple software block that requires some tweaking to get past. Looking up Qualcomm's EDL (Emergency Download) Mode tool can get you out of that pickle fairly quickly.





If you happen to have already downloaded the Android 12 beta onto a OnePlus phone before the company pulled the update, and you're growing more concerned by the minute, don't worry. OnePlus has posted instructions on how to roll back your firmware to your old reliable version, as you wait for a more stable re-introduction to Android 12.



