Pixel 4 users suffer from flickering screens after latest Android 11 beta update
Earlier this week Google dropped Android 11 beta 2. Even though this is part of the Android public beta program, we warn you all the time not to install beta software on your daily driver because of the potential for bugs. It's one thing to install an spare Pixel 2 and newer collecting dust in a drawer, it's quite another to have a Pixel 2 or newer that you rely on to stay in touch with your family, your boss or clients.
There is a common sense workaround, but Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users are not going to be happy with it. By turning off the "Smooth display" option, the flicker should disappear from the screen. But that means eliminating the 90Hz refresh rate and returning to the old school 60Hz rate at all times. At the former rate, screens refresh 90 times each second while at the latter speed, they update 60 times each second. Faster refresh rates deliver buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced mobile game animation.
The Pixel 4 series features the "Smooth display" feature that allows the faster refresh rate to be enabled except when a high refresh rate is not critical to the user experience. This is done to save battery life which, as many Pixel 4 users know, is at a premium. Perhaps Google will resolve this issue soon with an upcoming software update.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Android 11 beta (4 updates)
-
Now reading
9 July Pixel 4 users suffer from flickering screens after latest Android 11 beta update
-
2 July Android 11 Bubbles now works with Google Messages
-
17 June Google releases bug exterminator for Pixels running Android 11
-
10 June Android 11 beta 1 is here; here's how to install it on your Pixel 2 and later