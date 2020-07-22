The difference between work and personal data is easier to see following changes made in Android 11
It used to be in the pre-pandemic days that we would have a separate place where we would go to work and another place for living the family life. Sure, you can claim that your home office (formerly known as the living room) fits the bill but how many times will your best customer put up with hearing the baby cry in the background or patiently wait for the dogs to stop barking in the before hanging up. Next thing you know, your company faces financial ruin because your customers are buying Spacely Sprockets instead of Cogwell's Cogs.
One app that will be combining both "Work" and "Personal" will be Google Calendar. This will not only allow you to see your entire day at a glance but it will also allow you to view notifications from both the "Work" and "Home" profiles. Google plans on debuting this on the Pixel Launcher’s At A Glance widget and on the Google Calendar app.
Google notes that most apps today do not provide a clean and easy way to split data between work and home. The company believes that it has come up with the solution although you might have to wait for the release of the final build of Android 11 to find out.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Android 11 beta (5 updates)
-
Now reading
22 July The difference between work and personal data is easier to see following changes made in Android 11
-
9 July Pixel 4 users suffer from flickering screens after latest Android 11 beta update
-
2 July Android 11 Bubbles now works with Google Messages
-
17 June Google releases bug exterminator for Pixels running Android 11
-
10 June Android 11 beta 1 is here; here's how to install it on your Pixel 2 and later