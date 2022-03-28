Hot new deal makes Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds an incredible noise-cancelling bargain

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Technically, that doesn't beat the greatest Echo Buds 1 promotions on record, but we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units this time around... with active noise cancellation technology on deck.





Yes, the second-gen Echo Buds are vastly superior to their noise-"reduction" forerunners in a number of key departments, featuring among others a slimmer and more comfortable design, improved audio performance, solid battery life, and decent IPX4 water resistance.



Impressively, Amazon normally charges as little as $119.99 for these 2021-released noise-cancelling AirPods Pro alternatives, and insanely, that already reasonable list price is marked down by an absolutely massive 58 percent for the first time ever.





The unprecedented $70 discount is only good for bargain hunters who can settle for a good old fashioned wired charging case, with the wireless charging-supporting Echo Buds 2 still fetching their regular $139.99 price at the time of this writing.



On the decidedly bright side of things, you can choose between black and white flavors of Amazon's entry-level second-gen true wireless earbuds, and at least in theory, this bonkers deal could last a while, having no clear expiration date listed.





