 Hot new deal makes Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds an incredible noise-cancelling bargain - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Hot new deal makes Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds an incredible noise-cancelling bargain

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new deal makes Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds an incredible noise-cancelling bargain
Remember when the first-gen Echo Buds were on sale for just $29.99 in "like new" condition from Amazon-owned e-tailer Woot? That sure looked like a virtually unbeatable deal, but what if we were to tell you the company's sophomore AirPods-rivaling effort is right now available at only 20 bucks more?

Technically, that doesn't beat the greatest Echo Buds 1 promotions on record, but we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units this time around... with active noise cancellation technology on deck.

Yes, the second-gen Echo Buds are vastly superior to their noise-"reduction" forerunners in a number of key departments, featuring among others a slimmer and more comfortable design, improved audio performance, solid battery life, and decent IPX4 water resistance.

Impressively, Amazon normally charges as little as $119.99 for these 2021-released noise-cancelling AirPods Pro alternatives, and insanely, that already reasonable list price is marked down by an absolutely massive 58 percent for the first time ever.

The unprecedented $70 discount is only good for bargain hunters who can settle for a good old fashioned wired charging case, with the wireless charging-supporting Echo Buds 2 still fetching their regular $139.99 price at the time of this writing.

On the decidedly bright side of things, you can choose between black and white flavors of Amazon's entry-level second-gen true wireless earbuds, and at least in theory, this bonkers deal could last a while, having no clear expiration date listed.

The lack of wireless charging functionality makes these puppies unable to directly rival Apple's AirPods Pro or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 when it comes down to it, but very few of the best cheap wireless earbuds out there offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, so you should definitely consider an Echo Buds (2021) purchase if you care about that and don't afford to spend anywhere close to $100, let alone more.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Instagram could let you react with a voice message to a Story
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Instagram could let you react with a voice message to a Story
Flagship Motorola Frontier's unsightly but potentially game-changing 200MP sensor leaked
by Anam Hamid,  2
Flagship Motorola Frontier's unsightly but potentially game-changing 200MP sensor leaked
Vivo’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor gets its launch date officially confirmed
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Vivo’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor gets its launch date officially confirmed
Poll: Is your current phone cheaper or more expensive than your previous one?
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Poll: Is your current phone cheaper or more expensive than your previous one?
Xiaomi followed Samsung's example in throttling apps but not Geekbench (allegedly)
by Iskra Petrova,  2
Xiaomi followed Samsung's example in throttling apps but not Geekbench (allegedly)
Hurry and get this feature-packed Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display at an insane price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hurry and get this feature-packed Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display at an insane price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless