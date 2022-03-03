Crazy new deal makes Amazon's Echo Buds the best cheap wireless earbuds today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As both the "professional" reviews and regular customer ratings quickly highlighted, some of those fears were justified, as the then-affordable Alexa-powered true wireless earbuds proved... far from perfect across a number of key areas.





Unsurprisingly, the second-gen Echo Buds unveiled almost a year ago earned stronger reviews, improving quite a few of the first model's deficiencies and adding state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology while somehow also lowering the base price from $129 to $119.





But if you're looking to spend (way) less than that on a "like new" pair of true wireless earbuds and feel at peace settling for active noise reduction , Woot is running an absolutely insane sale today only.





If you hurry, you can get the first-gen Echo Buds in a single black color at a measly $29.99 from the Amazon-owned e-tailer with a 90-day warranty included. That's 30 bucks for a pair of perfectly acceptable AirPods alternatives compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, which completely destroys all refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Buds Pro , Buds Live, and Buds+ deals in recent memory.





With five hours of uninterrupted listening time, a total battery life rating of 20 hours when also taking the bundled (fast) charging case into consideration, hands-free Alexa assistance, IPX4 water resistance, and three microphones on deck, these bad boys might just be the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy right now... with "cosmetic blemishes" and flawless functionality.





And yes, we're pretty sure you'll also be satisfied with the "immersive sound" of the Amazon Echo Buds at this new all-time low price. Of course, the audio performance of the Galaxy Buds 2 or AirPods 3 is vastly superior, but that comparison is utterly unnecessary and unfair for obvious reasons today.

