 Crazy new deal makes Amazon's Echo Buds the best cheap wireless earbuds today - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Crazy new deal makes Amazon's Echo Buds the best cheap wireless earbuds today

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Crazy new deal makes Amazon's Echo Buds the best cheap wireless earbuds today
Amazon is an e-commerce giant first and a consumer electronics manufacturer second, so when the company boldly went after Apple's industry-leading AirPods back in 2019, many people instantly voiced their skepticism over the prospective quality of the OG Echo Buds.

As both the "professional" reviews and regular customer ratings quickly highlighted, some of those fears were justified, as the then-affordable Alexa-powered true wireless earbuds proved... far from perfect across a number of key areas.

Unsurprisingly, the second-gen Echo Buds unveiled almost a year ago earned stronger reviews, improving quite a few of the first model's deficiencies and adding state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology while somehow also lowering the base price from $129 to $119.

Amazon Echo Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Reduction, Black, Like New

$29 99
Buy at Woot

But if you're looking to spend (way) less than that on a "like new" pair of true wireless earbuds and feel at peace settling for active noise reduction, Woot is running an absolutely insane sale today only.

If you hurry, you can get the first-gen Echo Buds in a single black color at a measly $29.99 from the Amazon-owned e-tailer with a 90-day warranty included. That's 30 bucks for a pair of perfectly acceptable AirPods alternatives compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, which completely destroys all refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, and Buds+ deals in recent memory.

With five hours of uninterrupted listening time, a total battery life rating of 20 hours when also taking the bundled (fast) charging case into consideration, hands-free Alexa assistance, IPX4 water resistance, and three microphones on deck, these bad boys might just be the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy right now... with "cosmetic blemishes" and flawless functionality.

And yes, we're pretty sure you'll also be satisfied with the "immersive sound" of the Amazon Echo Buds at this new all-time low price. Of course, the audio performance of the Galaxy Buds 2 or AirPods 3 is vastly superior, but that comparison is utterly unnecessary and unfair for obvious reasons today.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
by Alan Friedman,  1
OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
by Anam Hamid,  1
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
by Anam Hamid,  37
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless