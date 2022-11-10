 Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday - PhoneArena
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday

While the best place to get the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ ahead of Black Friday is by far Best Buy and the same was true for the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra until very recently, the retailer has yet to introduce a decent (let alone great) early holiday deal for 6.1-inch S22 buyers.

The "regular-sized" member of Samsung's early 2022-released family of ultra-high-end handsets is not currently discounted by a worthwhile amount on its manufacturer's official US website either, but if you don't mind opting for a Phantom Black model with 128 gigs of internal storage space, you might want to take your business to Amazon right now.

$181 off (23%)
$181 off (23%)

Just like the mid-range Galaxy Tab A8, the decidedly premium Galaxy S22 5G phone is somewhat randomly marked down by a rare 180 bucks in that single variant, almost matching the record low price registered during the e-commerce giant's big Prime Day blowout all the way back in July.

It pretty much goes without saying that you don't need a Prime subscription to slash a whopping $180 off the $799.99 list price of the "vanilla" unlocked S22 at the time of this writing, although we also obviously have no idea if any better Black Friday 2022 promotions are in the pipeline at Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else.

For now, this is hands down the greatest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal you can make in the US, and at its freshly reduced price, the 6.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse is an undeniable value champion, offering absolutely stellar software support, a compact yet premium body made from aluminum and glass, outstanding screen quality, excellent camera performance, and decent battery life.

While perhaps still not cheap enough to take on the best mid-range phones out there, the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S22 5G is definitely a more compelling than ever (Android-based) alternative to Apple's "standard" iPhone 14.

