 Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount - PhoneArena
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount

Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
As amazing as it might look to folks unfamiliar with previous-generation foldable products, Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse is, let's face it, not exactly revolutionary. In fact, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based giant is almost identical to its predecessor at first glance, "only" improving a few things you can't easily see with the naked eye, like the raw speed, photographic skills, and the quality of the pivotal hinge.

While those are pretty important improvements, they certainly don't make last year's Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy Z Fold 3 a pushover. We could even go so far as to (still) call the foldable market "veteran" one of the overall best phones money can buy, especially at a large enough discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Phantom Black
$700 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

"Regularly" priced exactly the same as its successor, at a whopping $1,800 and up, the unlocked 5G-enabled Z Fold 3 is available at the time of this writing for as much as 700 bucks (!!!) less than usual with absolutely no strings attached (!!!!!).

That's right, Amazon doesn't require an "eligible" device trade-in, number port-in, upfront carrier activation, new service line or monthly installment plan with any specific operator, or even a Prime membership to hook you up with an almost affordable foldable beast sporting a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Believe it or not, Samsung, which was supposed to discontinue the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on the heels of the Z Fold 4's announcement, is still selling this bad boy for a full $1,800 right now (albeit with a complimentary Freestyle smart portable projector included), while Best Buy continues to charge $1,500 both with and without carrier activation.

Granted, Amazon's killer new deal is technically no match for the e-commerce giant's truly irresistible Prime Day sale from a couple of months ago. But it's very close, and with only one 256GB storage variant currently in stock, this may well be your final opportunity to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at such a colossal discount.

