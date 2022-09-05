Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Phantom Black $700 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





"Regularly" priced exactly the same as its successor, at a whopping $1,800 and up, the unlocked 5G-enabled Z Fold 3 is available at the time of this writing for as much as 700 bucks (!!!) less than usual with absolutely no strings attached (!!!!!).





That's right, Amazon doesn't require an "eligible" device trade-in, number port-in, upfront carrier activation, new service line or monthly installment plan with any specific operator, or even a Prime membership to hook you up with an almost affordable foldable beast sporting a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate support.





Believe it or not, Samsung , which was supposed to discontinue the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on the heels of the Z Fold 4's announcement, is still selling this bad boy for a full $1,800 right now (albeit with a complimentary Freestyle smart portable projector included), while Best Buy continues to charge $1,500 both with and without carrier activation.





very close, and with only one 256GB storage variant currently in stock, this may well be your final opportunity to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at such a colossal discount. Granted, Amazon's killer new deal is technically no match for the e-commerce giant's truly irresistible Prime Day sale from a couple of months ago. But it'sclose, and with only one 256GB storage variant currently in stock, this may well be your final opportunity to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at such a colossal discount.



