Amazon’s latest move feels like the future tapping you on the shoulder

We've seen this future before – in sci-fi

Amazon + Bee = mainstream AI on your wrist



What makes this moment feel like a turning point is who is making the moves. Bee started as a niche startup, but now that



Amazon's already gone all-in on AI.



Everyone wants in on AI wearables



Video credit – Meta

Humane AI Pin simply did not work as promised. | Video credit – Humane

We scroll, swipe, snap pics, text, and yes, doomscroll until 2 a.m. Even when we say we want less screen time, we don't really mean it. At first, I was skeptical – we're pretty attached to our screens, after all. We scroll, swipe, snap pics, text, and yes, doomscroll until 2 a.m. Even when we say we want less screen time, we don't really mean it.



But here's the twist: whether or not we want these devices isn't really the point.



Tech moves forward – with or without us



If there's one thing sci-fi has taught us – and also just, you know, history – it's that new tech doesn't always appear because people are asking for it. It appears because companies can build it, market it, and eventually make us feel like we need it.



We weren't begging for smartphones in 2006, but now try going a day without one. Same story might play out here. Right now, I'm not sure I need an AI bracelet that records everything I say. Honestly, it sounds exhausting. But give it time, and we might all be wearing these things – not just because we want to, but because the tech world has already decided they're the next big thing.



And once people start using them and realizing they are helpful, it's game over. They'll be everywhere.



And that brings us back to Bee. I don't think Amazon randomly decided to buy a little AI wearable startup. This feels like a move made with full awareness that something bigger is coming – like that mysterious OpenAI + Jony Ive project. Amazon wants to be ready. It wants to compete.



And sure, some tech giants are quiet for now (think



So yeah, AI wearables might feel a bit weird right now. But if they start coming from the biggest tech names – not just small startups – they're going to hit the mainstream fast. And the moment they become truly useful (or just cool enough to flex), we'll probably stop questioning whether we need them at all.



