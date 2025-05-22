Members-only articles read this month:/
Jony Ive and ChatGPT's maker want to reinvent hardware — but didn't we already reject this idea?
The AI Pin and Rabbit R1 showed us what doesn't work… so what's really different this time?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
So, you probably already got used to the idea that AI is here to stay, right? Just a couple of years ago, AI had nothing to do with our phones and now you can't launch a flagship without hearing the word at least ten times. It's in our phones, our laptops, browsers, apps – and just about every corner of the internet. I mean, AI's not coming anymore – it's already moved in and started rearranging the furniture.
The R1 at least has a company still trying to improve it. Updates are coming and the team seems to be listening. But Humane? That project fizzled out before it even had time to figure out what it was. And even Jony Ive himself wasn't impressed. He called both products "very poor." Ouch.
But I don't think their failure was just about bad design or buggy software. I guess it comes down to something much simpler: we don't actually need these things. Not yet, anyway.
From what we know, OpenAI and Ive are cooking up something screen-free, compact and smart enough to know your context – like where you are, what you're doing and how you're feeling. The goal? Make it feel natural like it just "gets you."
So, with AI evolving at lightspeed, it was only a matter of time before someone at the top said, "Hey, what if we built hardware around this thing?" And that is exactly what is happening. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, just teamed up with none other than Jony Ive – yes, the guy who helped design the iPhone, iPod and Mac – to build a new kind of AI-first device.
The deal, which includes around $6.5 billion in equity and past investments, brings in io, a startup founded by Ive. LoveFrom, Ive's design studio, will stay independent but will now lead the design of OpenAI's products – including the software interfaces.
So yeah, the brains behind ChatGPT and the guy who shaped Apple's most iconic gadgets are working on something entirely new. Sounds like a dream team. But here's the big question: do we really need it? Because recent history shows us... maybe not.
OpenAI's next big thing... but what is it?
Video credit – OpenAI
OpenAI says this new device will be a level of consumer hardware we've never seen before. And with Jony Ive designing it, you can bet it's going to look and feel top-tier.
They've both said this device is going to be something different – something made specifically with AI in mind. According to Ive, people are "uneasy" with the current tech landscape and are hungry for something new. And hey, that might be true. But is this the answer?
We've already seen attempts to create new AI-native gadgets, and let's just say the results haven't been great. Humane's AI Pin and the Rabbit R1 both promised the future... and kind of flopped right out of the gate.
When AI-only gadgets crash and burn
The AI Pin looked nice and all, but did not work as it should. | Image credit – Humane
The idea behind the Humane AI Pin was simple: ditch the screen and let an AI assistant handle everything. No apps, no taps – just ask it to do things like make a call, send a message or look something up. It ran on its own OS, called CosmOS, and tried to be this ambient, voice-first helper.
Rabbit R1 still has potential. | Image credit – Rabbit
Same idea with the Rabbit R1. It showed up last year with a flashy keynote and wild promises. It wasn't just supposed to be smart – it was supposed to do everything your phone does, but better and faster. Except... it didn't.
But I don't think their failure was just about bad design or buggy software. I guess it comes down to something much simpler: we don't actually need these things. Not yet, anyway.
Are we even ready for this?
AI is not fun.
From what we know, OpenAI and Ive are cooking up something screen-free, compact and smart enough to know your context – like where you are, what you're doing and how you're feeling. The goal? Make it feel natural like it just "gets you."
Sounds cool in theory. But here's the thing – we kinda like our screens. We like to scroll, swipe, watch, text, snap pics and yes, doomscroll Instagram or X at 2 AM. Even if we complain about screen addiction, most of what we do on our phones isn't really about productivity – it's entertainment.
And let's be honest, an AI device that just talks to you? It's not exactly YouTube or TikTok material. Without something fun or visual, it's hard to see people lining up to buy it.
So yeah, maybe it's designed to break our phone habits, but if the replacement isn't fun or exciting, people just won't bite.
Still, this one might actually work
I asked ChatGPT to imagine what an OpenAI device designed by Jony Ive might look like – and this is what it came up with. Feels possible, right? But we will see if the chatbot was actually onto something next year.
Let's be real – this could be the first AI gadget that doesn't totally flop. And that is because it wouldn't just be slapping an AI model onto a fancy-looking box. Humane and Rabbit are more like interfaces to existing AI models. OpenAI's device, though, could be built with the model in mind from the ground up, meaning:
- Real-time functionality without relying on API calls.
- Personalized behavior that evolves with you.
- Maybe even a local, fine-tuned model for offline use.
So instead of asking it to play a song or call a ride, it could learn your routines, understand your voice, read your mood and anticipate what you need – kind of like an AI brain in your pocket that just gets you.
And then there's the design. Humane gave us a laser projector. Rabbit gave us a walkie-talkie vibe. Both were trying way too hard. But with Ive on board? Expect something clean, smooth and minimal – something that blends into your life without screaming "gadget."
So yeah, I'm curious. I still don't think we need this kind of device right now, but for AI fans out there, this might finally be the one worth watching. If anyone can actually pull this off, it's this duo.
What do you think? Would you buy a screen-free AI device? What would it need to do for you to ditch your phone (even just a little)? Let me know in the comments.
