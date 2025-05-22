Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Jony Ive and ChatGPT's maker want to reinvent hardware — but didn't we already reject this idea?

The AI Pin and Rabbit R1 showed us what doesn't work… so what's really different this time?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A hand holding a phone with ChatGPT's logo on its display.
So, you probably already got used to the idea that AI is here to stay, right? Just a couple of years ago, AI had nothing to do with our phones and now you can't launch a flagship without hearing the word at least ten times. It's in our phones, our laptops, browsers, apps – and just about every corner of the internet. I mean, AI's not coming anymore – it's already moved in and started rearranging the furniture.

So, with AI evolving at lightspeed, it was only a matter of time before someone at the top said, "Hey, what if we built hardware around this thing?" And that is exactly what is happening. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, just teamed up with none other than Jony Ive – yes, the guy who helped design the iPhone, iPod and Mac – to build a new kind of AI-first device.

The deal, which includes around $6.5 billion in equity and past investments, brings in io, a startup founded by Ive. LoveFrom, Ive's design studio, will stay independent but will now lead the design of OpenAI's products – including the software interfaces.

So yeah, the brains behind ChatGPT and the guy who shaped Apple's most iconic gadgets are working on something entirely new. Sounds like a dream team. But here's the big question: do we really need it? Because recent history shows us... maybe not.

OpenAI's next big thing... but what is it?


Video Thumbnail
Video credit – OpenAI

OpenAI says this new device will be a level of consumer hardware we've never seen before. And with Jony Ive designing it, you can bet it's going to look and feel top-tier.

They've both said this device is going to be something different – something made specifically with AI in mind. According to Ive, people are "uneasy" with the current tech landscape and are hungry for something new. And hey, that might be true. But is this the answer?

We've already seen attempts to create new AI-native gadgets, and let's just say the results haven't been great. Humane's AI Pin and the Rabbit R1 both promised the future... and kind of flopped right out of the gate.

When AI-only gadgets crash and burn




The idea behind the Humane AI Pin was simple: ditch the screen and let an AI assistant handle everything. No apps, no taps – just ask it to do things like make a call, send a message or look something up. It ran on its own OS, called CosmOS, and tried to be this ambient, voice-first helper.



Same idea with the Rabbit R1. It showed up last year with a flashy keynote and wild promises. It wasn't just supposed to be smart – it was supposed to do everything your phone does, but better and faster. Except... it didn't.

Recommended Stories
The R1 at least has a company still trying to improve it. Updates are coming and the team seems to be listening. But Humane? That project fizzled out before it even had time to figure out what it was. And even Jony Ive himself wasn't impressed. He called both products "very poor." Ouch.

But I don't think their failure was just about bad design or buggy software. I guess it comes down to something much simpler: we don't actually need these things. Not yet, anyway.

Are we even ready for this?




From what we know, OpenAI and Ive are cooking up something screen-free, compact and smart enough to know your context – like where you are, what you're doing and how you're feeling. The goal? Make it feel natural like it just "gets you."

Sounds cool in theory. But here's the thing – we kinda like our screens. We like to scroll, swipe, watch, text, snap pics and yes, doomscroll Instagram or X at 2 AM. Even if we complain about screen addiction, most of what we do on our phones isn't really about productivity – it's entertainment.

And let's be honest, an AI device that just talks to you? It's not exactly YouTube or TikTok material. Without something fun or visual, it's hard to see people lining up to buy it.

So yeah, maybe it's designed to break our phone habits, but if the replacement isn't fun or exciting, people just won't bite.

Still, this one might actually work


I asked ChatGPT to imagine what an OpenAI device designed by Jony Ive might look like – and this is what it came up with. Feels possible, right? But we will see if the chatbot was actually onto something next year.

Let's be real – this could be the first AI gadget that doesn't totally flop. And that is because it wouldn't just be slapping an AI model onto a fancy-looking box. Humane and Rabbit are more like interfaces to existing AI models. OpenAI's device, though, could be built with the model in mind from the ground up, meaning:

  • Real-time functionality without relying on API calls.
  • Personalized behavior that evolves with you.
  • Maybe even a local, fine-tuned model for offline use.

So instead of asking it to play a song or call a ride, it could learn your routines, understand your voice, read your mood and anticipate what you need – kind of like an AI brain in your pocket that just gets you.

And then there's the design. Humane gave us a laser projector. Rabbit gave us a walkie-talkie vibe. Both were trying way too hard. But with Ive on board? Expect something clean, smooth and minimal – something that blends into your life without screaming "gadget."

So yeah, I'm curious. I still don't think we need this kind of device right now, but for AI fans out there, this might finally be the one worth watching. If anyone can actually pull this off, it's this duo.

What do you think? Would you buy a screen-free AI device? What would it need to do for you to ditch your phone (even just a little)? Let me know in the comments.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June

Latest News

Some T-Mobile customers may soon be able to score a special lifetime discount
Some T-Mobile customers may soon be able to score a special lifetime discount
Hands-on: Style meets function in the new Honor 400 mid-ranger
Hands-on: Style meets function in the new Honor 400 mid-ranger
The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months
The AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant is deeply discounted for the first time in two months
Honor 400 series is official – and it's coming for Samsung's mid-range crown
Honor 400 series is official – and it's coming for Samsung's mid-range crown
Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch 7, making it irresistible to Samsung fans
Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch 7, making it irresistible to Samsung fans
Apple still reigns the TWS market – but guess who just shoved Samsung aside?
Apple still reigns the TWS market – but guess who just shoved Samsung aside?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless