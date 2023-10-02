Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Amazon makes the Fire Max 11 tablet a jumbo-sized bargain with no strings attached

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon makes the Fire Max 11 tablet a jumbo-sized bargain with no strings attached
Are you ready for Amazon's second serving of the year of spectacular Prime-exclusive deals on many of the hottest and most popular tech products out there? If your answer is no for the very simple reason that you're not a Prime subscriber (and have no plans of becoming one anytime soon), we bring excellent news today.

One of the e-commerce giant's best in-house gadgets is deeply discounted ahead of next week's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, and there are absolutely no hoops to jump through and no special requirements to meet. Anyone can save a cool 80 bucks on the Fire Max 11 at the time of this writing, and the substantial discount applies to both the tablet's 64 and 128GB storage variants.

Amazon Fire Max 11

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads
$80 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The entry-level configuration normally costs $229.99 with lockscreen ads and $244.99 sans "special offers", while digital hoarders are currently looking at spending $80 less than the Fire Max 11's $279.99 list price to get 128 gigs of internal storage space without worrying about sponsored screensavers.

Released just a little over four months ago, Amazon's largest and most powerful Android-based slate to date has obviously been sold at reduced prices a couple of times before. But to our knowledge, these are the greatest deals offered until now with absolutely no strings attached, matching the Prime Day promotions from July and looking unlikely to be improved next week... or even next month for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As you can imagine, the Fire Max 11 is nowhere near powerful enough to take on the likes of Apple's newest iPad Pros or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 family, instead bidding for the title of best budget tablet out there with a big and sharp screen in tow, an octa-core processor under the hood, solid battery life, and an almost surprisingly premium aluminum construction.

More affordable than the cheapest iPad around, this bad boy basically goes up against Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger in terms of affordability, arguably providing more value for your money... as long as you don't have a big problem with Amazon's homebrewed software platform and "ecosystem."
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless