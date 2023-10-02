Amazon makes the Fire Max 11 tablet a jumbo-sized bargain with no strings attached
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you ready for Amazon's second serving of the year of spectacular Prime-exclusive deals on many of the hottest and most popular tech products out there? If your answer is no for the very simple reason that you're not a Prime subscriber (and have no plans of becoming one anytime soon), we bring excellent news today.
One of the e-commerce giant's best in-house gadgets is deeply discounted ahead of next week's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, and there are absolutely no hoops to jump through and no special requirements to meet. Anyone can save a cool 80 bucks on the Fire Max 11 at the time of this writing, and the substantial discount applies to both the tablet's 64 and 128GB storage variants.
The entry-level configuration normally costs $229.99 with lockscreen ads and $244.99 sans "special offers", while digital hoarders are currently looking at spending $80 less than the Fire Max 11's $279.99 list price to get 128 gigs of internal storage space without worrying about sponsored screensavers.
Released just a little over four months ago, Amazon's largest and most powerful Android-based slate to date has obviously been sold at reduced prices a couple of times before. But to our knowledge, these are the greatest deals offered until now with absolutely no strings attached, matching the Prime Day promotions from July and looking unlikely to be improved next week... or even next month for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
As you can imagine, the Fire Max 11 is nowhere near powerful enough to take on the likes of Apple's newest iPad Pros or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 family, instead bidding for the title of best budget tablet out there with a big and sharp screen in tow, an octa-core processor under the hood, solid battery life, and an almost surprisingly premium aluminum construction.
More affordable than the cheapest iPad around, this bad boy basically goes up against Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger in terms of affordability, arguably providing more value for your money... as long as you don't have a big problem with Amazon's homebrewed software platform and "ecosystem."
