Snag a Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best entertainment tablets on a budget, with a sweet discount from Amazon

You are in need of a budget-friendly tablet with a nice display to become your new go-to entertainment device. Hmm, it appears Amazon has you covered on this one.

Right now, the 128GB version of the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 is 29% off on Amazon, which means you can score $97 in savings if you grab one through this deal. If you wish to grab the Galaxy Tab A8 at an even lower price, you can go for one of the Silver-colored 32GB or 64GB models instead, which are $52 and $75 off, respectively.

Galaxy Tab A8 128GB: Save $97!

The 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab A8 from Amazon saves $97. The tablet doesn't pack a stellar performance but is awesome for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV Series.
$97 off (29%)
Galaxy Tab A8 64GB, Silver: Save $75!

The 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab A8 in Silver from Amazon saves $75. The tablet doesn't pack a stellar performance but is awesome for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV Series.
$75 off (27%)
Galaxy Tab A8 32GB, Silver: Save $52!

The 32GB version of the Galaxy Tab A8 in Silver from Amazon saves $52. The tablet doesn't pack a stellar performance but is awesome for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV Series.
$52 off (23%)
Being a budget tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't pack stellar performance and is certainly not a mobile powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S9. However, the Galaxy Tab A8 is great for watching your favorite TV series and movies while lying on your couch. It sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. Thanks to this, the tablet delivers an excellent, budget-friendly viewing experience.

In addition to a nice display, the Galaxy Tab A8 also comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card. This is especially important if you intend to go for one of the models with less storage space. So, if you think that the storage space on your tablet won't be enough to house all of your photos, just put in a memory card, and you should have plenty of storage at your disposal.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a big 7040 mAh battery, which should be able to last you around 2 days without top-up, with regular usage. Of course, if you binge-watch Netflix for hours, the battery won't survive for that long.

Clearly, the Galaxy Tab A8 is not made to set up benchmark records. However, it's a pretty decent tablet, and given that it can now be yours for less, you should grab one with a discount while you can if you are in the market for an entertainment device.
