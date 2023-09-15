Snag a Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best entertainment tablets on a budget, with a sweet discount from Amazon





Being a budget tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't pack stellar performance and is certainly not a mobile powerhouse like the



In addition to a nice display, the Galaxy Tab A8 also comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card. This is especially important if you intend to go for one of the models with less storage space. So, if you think that the storage space on your tablet won't be enough to house all of your photos, just put in a memory card, and you should have plenty of storage at your disposal.



The Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a big 7040 mAh battery, which should be able to last you around 2 days without top-up, with regular usage. Of course, if you binge-watch Netflix for hours, the battery won't survive for that long.



You are in need of a budget-friendly tablet with a nice display to become your new go-to entertainment device. Hmm, it appears Amazon has you covered on this one.Right now, the 128GB version of the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 is 29% off on Amazon, which means you can score $97 in savings if you grab one through this deal. If you wish to grab the Galaxy Tab A8 at an even lower price, you can go for one of the Silver-colored 32GB or 64GB models instead, which are $52 and $75 off, respectively.