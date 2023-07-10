Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to hardware performance, Amazon’s tablets aren’t that competitive, so when it hypes up the Fire Max 11 as its most powerful tablet to date, it’s really just marketing. That said, Amazon’s tablets remain among the cheapest available on the market, so that’s where they become really competitive.
However, what you should be looking for is whether or not the version that you picked features lockscreen ads. Currently, the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads is 33 percent off, while the one that comes with lockscreen ads has a slightly bigger 35 percent discount, as mentioned earlier. Of course, the base price for the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads is a bit higher, so you’ll end up paying more for this one either way.
Specs-wise, the Fire Max 11 looks pretty decent on paper. The tablet sports a large 11-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. On the inside, the slate packs a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK8188J processor, paired with just 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage.
According to Amazon, the Fire Max 11’s battery should offer up to 14 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music, although this may vary based on the device’s settings, usages, and other factors.
The only downside is that it runs on a stripped-down version of Android 11, which is almost three years old. Oh well, at least you’re going to get security updates for four years.
For example, the Fire Max 11 is priced to sell for $230, which is a decent sum considering its specs. But when you shave off 35 percent from its suggested retail price, the Fire Max 11 becomes really interesting. This is going to be available for a limited time and it concerns both versions of the tablet: 64GB and 128GB.
However, what you should be looking for is whether or not the version that you picked features lockscreen ads. Currently, the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads is 33 percent off, while the one that comes with lockscreen ads has a slightly bigger 35 percent discount, as mentioned earlier. Of course, the base price for the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads is a bit higher, so you’ll end up paying more for this one either way.
On the other hand, the 128GB Fire Max 11 is only available without lockscreen ads, but the discount is just 29 percent, which puts its price right below the $200 mark. Keep in mind that the deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, and you can also get an additional 20 percent off any Fire Max 11 model when you trade in an eligible device.
Specs-wise, the Fire Max 11 looks pretty decent on paper. The tablet sports a large 11-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. On the inside, the slate packs a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK8188J processor, paired with just 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage.
According to Amazon, the Fire Max 11’s battery should offer up to 14 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music, although this may vary based on the device’s settings, usages, and other factors.
The only downside is that it runs on a stripped-down version of Android 11, which is almost three years old. Oh well, at least you’re going to get security updates for four years.
Also see:
Things that are NOT allowed: