Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Early Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now

Tablets Deals Amazon
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
When it comes to hardware performance, Amazon’s tablets aren’t that competitive, so when it hypes up the Fire Max 11 as its most powerful tablet to date, it’s really just marketing. That said, Amazon’s tablets remain among the cheapest available on the market, so that’s where they become really competitive.

For example, the Fire Max 11 is priced to sell for $230, which is a decent sum considering its specs. But when you shave off 35 percent from its suggested retail price, the Fire Max 11 becomes really interesting. This is going to be available for a limited time and it concerns both versions of the tablet: 64GB and 128GB.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Android tablet, 11-inch display, octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 14-hour battery life, 64 GB, Gray
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon


However, what you should be looking for is whether or not the version that you picked features lockscreen ads. Currently, the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads is 33 percent off, while the one that comes with lockscreen ads has a slightly bigger 35 percent discount, as mentioned earlier. Of course, the base price for the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads is a bit higher, so you’ll end up paying more for this one either way.

On the other hand, the 128GB Fire Max 11 is only available without lockscreen ads, but the discount is just 29 percent, which puts its price right below the $200 mark. Keep in mind that the deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, and you can also get an additional 20 percent off any Fire Max 11 model when you trade in an eligible device.

Specs-wise, the Fire Max 11 looks pretty decent on paper. The tablet sports a large 11-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. On the inside, the slate packs a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK8188J processor, paired with just 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage.

According to Amazon, the Fire Max 11’s battery should offer up to 14 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music, although this may vary based on the device’s settings, usages, and other factors.

The only downside is that it runs on a stripped-down version of Android 11, which is almost three years old. Oh well, at least you’re going to get security updates for four years.

Also see:

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless